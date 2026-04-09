How Can Visa's Intelligent Commerce Connect Power AI Agents?

Visa Inc. V is expanding its footprint in next-generation shopping with the launch of Intelligent Commerce Connect. This platform acts as a unified system, enabling businesses to connect directly with AI agents through a single integration on Visa’s acceptance network. Instead of people browsing and clicking through websites, AI agents can interact with merchant systems, compare products and complete purchases automatically.

Through a single integration on the Visa Acceptance Platform, Intelligent Commerce Connect enables secure payments, tokenization, spend controls and authentication. It combines Visa’s Intelligent Commerce APIs, allowing AI agents to pay using both Visa and non-Visa cards. This flexibility gives businesses and developers more choice in how transactions are handled, making it easier to adopt AI-driven, agentic payment experiences.

Visa is preparing for compatibility with emerging AI commerce protocols like Trusted Agent Protocol, Machine Payments Protocol, Agentic Commerce Protocol and Universal Commerce Protocol. Merchants can create AI-discoverable catalogs, making it easier for AI agents to understand and evaluate products.

Overall, Visa is evolving beyond a traditional payment network into a behind-the-scenes infrastructure that powers commerce, even when humans are no longer directly involved in the buying process. These moves are expected to enhance Visa’s Value-Added Services unit and provide diversification benefits.

How Are Competitors Moving?

Some of V’s competitors in the fintech space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard has introduced Mastercard Agent Pay, a solution focused on enabling secure AI-driven transactions. The platform uses technologies like tokenization and biometric authentication to ensure that payments made by AI agents are trusted and authorized. MA’s focus is on trust, authentication and interoperability rather than just front-end automation.

American Express is investing in agentic commerce through its upcoming Agentic Commerce Experiences developer kit. This toolkit is designed to help developers integrate Amex payments into AI-driven platforms, allowing intelligent agents to discover services, make decisions and complete transactions on behalf of users. AXP is leveraging its data and network to build more seamless and personalized AI-powered commerce experiences.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have declined 4.8% compared with the industry’s 19.6% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, above the industry average of 16.12. V carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies an 11.9% jump from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.