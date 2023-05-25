How Buying A HomePath Property Works

Buying a house in today’s market can be daunting, and finding an affordable home can be an even bigger challenge. One option to consider that might check the affordability box and require less haggling is HomePath homes sold by Fannie Mae. HomePath homes are considered real-estate owned properties that Fannie Mae takes possession of after a borrower forecloses.

What Is a HomePath Property?

HomePath is Fannie Mae’s program where the agency sells real-estate owned properties. HomePath properties are listed online with pictures and detailed descriptions, as you’d find with traditional real estate listings.

Fannie Mae’s stated goal is to support neighborhood stabilization, so it prioritizes selling to buyers that plan to live in the homes as their primary residence. Fannie Mae also aims to sell the properties “in a timely manner” to ensure the houses aren’t vacant for too long and don’t become a blight on the local community.

Fannie Mae says HomePath properties are available to first-time homebuyers, buyers in search of a second/vacation home or real estate investors.

HomePath Property Requirements

HomePath properties are foreclosures owned by the company. Available listings include single-family homes, condominiums, townhouses, manufactured homes and plots of land.

The number, type and sales price of the properties vary substantially depending on the local housing market and the home’s condition. Fannie Mae cautions that while many properties are ready to be moved into as-is, some may need repairs or extensive renovations.

Fannie Mae sometimes takes control of these properties through a process called a “deed in lieu of foreclosure.” A deed in lieu of foreclosure agreement is when a homeowner (usually one who owes more on their mortgage than what their home is worth) gives their lender the deed to their home to avoid foreclosure.

Given that homeowners give up control of the property by choice, those homes tend to be in much better shape than homes seized in foreclosure. When the latter occurs, those homes tend to be in much worse condition, either because the previous owner didn’t have the funds for the upkeep or wasn’t motivated to maintain a property they were about to lose.

Fannie Mae says it hires property maintenance companies to maintain and provide market-ready properties and enforce quality control. It also works with municipalities to comply with local codes and requirements.

In some situations, the agency invests in upgrading the property and its amenities. For example, Fannie Mae will make environmentally-friendly upgrades to improve some HomePath homes during repairs or renovations, such as:

Smart thermostats to conserve energy

Energy-efficient appliances like LED bulbs and water heaters

Upgrades to reduce water waste, like bathroom faucets and low-flow toilets

Recycled materials such as carpeting

How Does the HomePath Program Work?

Making an offer on a HomePath property is done entirely online. You have to create an account to save your search results and make an offer. Use the HomePath property finder to search for available homes by address, ZIP code, city or Multiple Listing Service number (MLS).

You can filter your search results by:

Price

Number of bathrooms and bedrooms

Type of property

Type of listing, for example, an ‘Auction’ or ‘First Look’ listing

Additional filters, such as square footage or age

You also have to find a real estate agent to make an offer on a HomePath property on your behalf. Your agent must also be registered for an account in HomePath.

How To Make an Offer

Your real estate agent should find the property you want to buy using the Search tool on the HomePath website. Once located, click on the property photo to reach the details page. The agent should then click the ‘Make an Online Offer’ button on the details page to proceed with your offer.

With a HomePath account, your real estate agent can view the status of the offer, receive an alert regarding competing offers and negotiate if necessary.

If Fannie Mae receives more than one offer for the same property, the interested parties are asked to submit their best offer via HomePath by a specified date and time. Fannie Mae reserves the right to negotiate all offers presented and is not obligated to accept any offer submitted.

If your offer is rejected, you can re-submit an updated offer to Fannie Mae by going through the offer submission process again on HomePath.

First Look Program

The HomePath First Look Program offers buyers who will live in the property as their primary residence, as well as community groups, the chance to buy a HomePath home before they’re available to investors.

You can review properties that fall into this criteria by checking the First Look program box as a filter under the listing type in the online search tool. Fannie Mae says the First Look period lasts 30 days, and the listing will show when that period expires.

Mortgage Financing Options

Fannie Mae offers several affordable financing options for buyers of its HomePath properties:

HomeReady Mortgage: This conventional mortgage allows both new and repeat homebuyers to purchase a home with a down payment as low as 3%, apply with co-signers who won’t live on the property and use additional income sources to qualify.

This conventional mortgage allows both new and repeat homebuyers to purchase a home with a down payment as low as 3%, apply with co-signers who won’t live on the property and use additional income sources to qualify. HomePath Ready Buyer Program: Eligible first-time homebuyers receive up to 3% of the purchase price in closing-cost assistance to buy a HomePath property. They also have to complete an online homebuyer education course—HomeView— which is available in both English and Spanish.

Pros and Cons of Buying a HomePath Property

While there are many upsides to buying a HomePath property, there are also drawbacks. You should take the time to understand both sides of the equation.

Pros

Potentially lower costs. The fact that HomePath properties are foreclosed or repossessed homes means you might get a home at a deeper discount than a traditional real estate listing. You might also get a home that Fannie Mae has repaired and/or renovated.

The fact that HomePath properties are foreclosed or repossessed homes means you might get a home at a deeper discount than a traditional real estate listing. You might also get a home that Fannie Mae has repaired and/or renovated. Mortgage preapproval isn’t required. Fannie Mae doesn’t require you to have a mortgage preapproval letter before negotiating an offer. However, if you’re using a loan to purchase the home, you’ll need to submit the letter shortly after making an offer.

Fannie Mae doesn’t require you to have a mortgage preapproval letter before negotiating an offer. However, if you’re using a loan to purchase the home, you’ll need to submit the letter shortly after making an offer. No title issues. Buying a HomePath property owned by Fannie Mae means you won’t have to worry about any title issues that would threaten your ownership of the property.

Cons

Potential renovations and repairs. Any potential savings on price might have to be spent on renovations, as Fannie Mae sells each property in the HomePath program as-is. This means you’re on the hook for any extra repairs after closing. The company recommends hiring an independent home inspector before purchasing a property to identify any potential issues before the sale.

Any potential savings on price might have to be spent on renovations, as Fannie Mae sells each property in the HomePath program as-is. This means you’re on the hook for any extra repairs after closing. The company recommends hiring an independent home inspector before purchasing a property to identify any potential issues before the sale. Cannot purchase with contingencies. Fannie Mae also makes clear it won’t accept an offer that’s contingent on selling your current home. Other types of contingencies are considered on a case-by-case basis.

Fannie Mae also makes clear it won’t accept an offer that’s contingent on selling your current home. Other types of contingencies are considered on a case-by-case basis. You may get outbid. If you are a first-time homebuyer, the attractive prices of HomePath properties mean you’ll compete with deep-pocketed investors that might outbid you. This is especially true if your offer isn’t accepted during the First Look period.

