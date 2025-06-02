***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***

The gains that some cryptocurrencies have experienced over the past several years have left many other asset classes in the dust. That’s particularly true of established cryptos like bitcoin, which has appreciated by 10x over the past five years and continues to attract new investors.

Bitcoin is valuable due to its decentralized nature and its finite supply, which makes it the digital antithesis of fiat currency. Only 21 million bitcoins can ever be mined. With 94.59% already in existence, as more people buy this popular asset, scarcity will result in it becoming more expensive.

Crypto’s appeal is global. As such, it’s now perfectly legal to trade bitcoin in most countries, including Canada. The process of buying crypto in Canada isn’t too different from buying it in any other part of the world that has legalized it.

If you find yourself in the Great White North, you can follow these steps to buy bitcoin in Canada.

Create a brokerage account

Canadians can choose from many brokerages that let them trade stocks and crypto. You will have to provide personal details like your ID and Social Insurance Number (SIN), so this route isn’t anonymous by any means.

But some investors gravitate toward brokerage accounts because of the convenience they offer. You don’t have to store your crypto wallet keys or figure out new technology. And with some brokerages, you can see your traditional equity holdings (e.g., stocks, mutual funds and ETFs) in the same dashboard as your crypto holdings.

Before you create an account with a brokerage, make sure that the firm lets you buy crypto. Some of these accounts are limited and only let you invest in bitcoin and ethereum. However, some brokerage accounts let you choose from dozens of cryptocurrencies.

Use a digital wallet for more anonymity

If you create a digital wallet, you store your crypto anonymously (note that purchasing crypto is a public transaction). Some companies, such as Best Wallet, Ellipal and SafePal, allow you to create wallets without providing any of your personal details and giving you access to thousands of cryptocurrencies. Because they do not follow traditional financial institutions’ know your customer (KYC) procedures, using wallets offered by these companies means no one can track your crypto transactions.

Returning to one of those examples, Best Wallet is available in Canada where users can download it via the App Store or Google Play. The app receives positive reviews overall and has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 in the App Store and 4.3 stars out of 5 in Google Play. Best Wallet has more than 30,000 reviews across the App Store and Google Play, combined.

You can choose from numerous options of both hot wallets and cold wallets (which are used for storage, not purchasing crypto) that let Canadians create accounts and buy crypto. It’s good to assess each provider based on its wallet’s features, pricing and the amount of cryptocurrencies you would have access to. For instance, Best Wallet lets investors choose from thousands of cryptocurrencies across more than 50 blockchains.

Please note that even though these wallets can maintain your anonymity, because of the nature of blockchain transparency, crypto transactions are public (though some may be able to shield your identity). Additionally, some wallet-integrated fiat purchases — such as using a debit card to buy crypto in Canada — may require KYC for larger amounts.

How to buy bitcoin in Canada using Best Wallet

Best Wallet is one of the top digital wallets for people who are considering crypto, but the steps here are nearly identical to any other crypto wallet. After you have downloaded the Best Wallet app and created your account, you can follow these steps to buy bitcoin and other crypto assets in Canada.

Step 1: Navigate to the app’s “Buy” section

Best Wallet and other crypto wallet apps have a “Buy” section that allows you to purchase cryptocurrencies. You can create an order ticket that lets you specify which crypto you want to buy and how much you want to invest.

Although bitcoin is the most popular option, it’s worth exploring altcoins as well. Some of these digital assets gain momentum in a hurry and end up outperforming bitcoin in short bursts. However, bitcoin is the least risky cryptocurrency and has a proven record of delivering exceptional long-term returns.

Step 2: Enter the amount you want to invest

After selecting a cryptocurrency, Best Wallet will ask how much you want to invest. You can put this amount in the order ticket, and Best Wallet will let you know how much crypto you can purchase.

Most digital wallets and crypto brokerages automatically perform this calculation for you. That way, you know how much you will receive with a $500 investment (or any amount), which is helpful when the amount invested is less than the cost of a single coin or token. If you do not have enough money to buy an entire bitcoin, for example, you will receive a fractional share.

Step 3: Enter a payment method

When you are about to make the investment, a brokerage account or digital wallet will request a payment method. Best Wallet offers several payment options, such as credit cards and debit cards. You will have to enter your payment details the first time, but they’re saved for future transactions.

Step 4: Review and confirm the order

When you enter the information, it’s good to check your order ticket one final time to ensure there aren’t any mistakes. Some people accidentally put in the wrong number or enter an extra zero. It can feel a bit complex to place your first crypto trade. However, when you get familiar with the crypto brokerages or crypto wallet of your choice, it will get easier over time.

Canadian investors have several options when it comes to buying crypto. They can stick with conventional brokerage accounts or opt for anonymous digital wallets like Best Wallet. Cold wallets are for storage, not for directly buying crypto. If you plan on buying crypto in Canada and then transferring it to your cold wallet, be aware that you may be risking anonymity. Additionally, in Canada, some exchanges impose limits on withdrawals for new users.

