​​How Businesses Can Overcome the Software Development Shortage

By Damian Scalerandi, SVP, Professional Services

Two years into the pandemic, businesses are entering a new phase of digital transformation beyond the scramble to adapt to the forced remote work environment. With this new era comes opportunity, and significant challenges. The longevity of the pandemic has cemented many temporary measures that now act as new standards. Digital offerings are no longer a perk – they are a necessity. As a result, there is now a massive technology gap for businesses, and, even more importantly, a lack of talented developers who are capable of tackling it. Filling the software development shortage can be a daunting task, but the new reality is here, and transformation is required yet again.

Recognizing the problem

Business leaders need to be communicating with their teams proactively to identify shortages as early as possible and as specifically as possible. Doing so helps prevent issues from getting larger and harder to manage down the road. Many businesses are already focusing on scaling up technology offerings in high-demand areas like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud services. Addressing gaps in those areas proactively, and areas of anticipated demand in the near future, will ensure scaling is as efficient and seamless as possible.

Tackling areas of opportunity

When there is a recognized talent shortage, it is critical that business leaders collaborate with managers to check in on staff and help them prioritize the tasks and skillsets that are most important. A proactive approach can also help mitigate shortages by identifying potentially hidden talent among existing staff, or the opportunity to develop it. Surveys and one-on-one conversations between managers and staff can help identify areas of potential talent growth. Then, leadership can help existing employees access software engineering training to expand their knowledge and the depth of capabilities they can offer to the company.

That said, due to the labor shortage, top tech talent is hard to come by no matter how specific your assessment or management systems. In these instances, business leaders can turn to technology outsourcing companies to cover short- and long-term gaps. This type of partnership can also help businesses identify the weak points within the organization and make recommendations for proper technology implementation and digital transformation.

Paying it forward

With pandemic-driven digital transformations here to stay, companies should also be taking a far longer view on tackling the software development shortage. Business leaders have an opportunity, and a responsibility, to encourage young individuals from diverse backgrounds to enter the technology field. Doing so is not only the right thing to do, but it can help prevent shortages in the future and drive innovation for the tech industry as a whole.

While simultaneously tackling shortages through a proactive mindset, ongoing trainings, and bringing in outsourced talent, organizations should also be working with nonprofit organizations that help bridge the tech and software engineering gap in communities. Businesses can even host training camps and events for young individuals to introduce them to the technology industry and demonstrate what a career in the field might look like. By giving back in this way, businesses will make connections with individuals early on and best position themselves as a leader in the wider business environment.

The tech and software development shortage can be overcome, but business leaders need the right approach and full knowledge of their suite of options to be successful. If business leaders take into account their organizational priorities, acknowledge and implement the tech solutions they need to be successful, and understand where the shortage stems from and pay it forward, they dramatically improve their chances of smooth growth.

