How to Build an Investment Portfolio at Age 75

At 75, investors typically focus on preserving wealth, managing withdrawals and covering healthcare costs rather than seeking high-risk growth. Stability becomes a priority to help maintain a reliable income while minimizing exposure to market fluctuations. A financial advisor can help you build an investment portfolio at age 75 that balances stability and income for a comfortable retirement.

Building a Portfolio at 75: Risk Tolerance and Asset Allocation

Retirees often shift their focus from growing wealth to preserving it and generating sustainable income. However, even with that as the primary focus, completely avoiding stocks and riskier assets may not be the best strategy, as longevity and inflation still needs to be accounted for. Instead, choosing an asset allocation that allows you to strike the right balance between risk and potential growth is key to creating a well-rounded portfolio.

Your Risk Profile at Age 75

Your risk profile can depend on personal financial circumstances, health status and investment goals. It is shaped by both your comfort level with risk and your financial ability to handle it. Risk tolerance reflects your willingness to take risks, while risk capacity measures how much risk you can realistically afford.

While younger investors typically have a higher risk tolerance and capacity due to their long investment horizon, a 75-year-old investor will likely want to adopt a more conservative but still diversified approach.

Here are examples of two possible approaches an investor at age 75 might take, depending on their level of risk:

Investors who depend on their portfolio for living expenses will typically want to prioritize low-risk investments such as bonds, annuities and dividend-paying stocks.

Those with additional income sources-such as Social Security, pensions or rental income-may have a higher risk capacity and might be able to afford moderate exposure to stocks and alternative investments.

Healthcare costs, long-term care needs and estate planning should also be factored into risk assessment and asset allocation strategies, which we'll dive into below.

Asset Allocation at Age 75

A well-diversified portfolio at age 75 should include a mix of income-generating and conservative growth assets to help maintain financial security minimizing the impact of inflation. A sample asset allocation might include:

40% to 50% in bonds and fixed-income investments. Government and corporate bonds, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and bond funds can provide stability and predictable income.

Government and corporate bonds, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and bond funds can provide stability and predictable income. 30% to 40% in dividend-paying and blue-chip stocks. Large-cap, well-established companies that offer consistent dividends can provide both income and moderate capital appreciation.

Large-cap, well-established companies that offer consistent dividends can provide both income and moderate capital appreciation. 10% to 20% in alternative investments and cash equivalents. Real estate investment trusts (REITs), annuities, money market funds and certificates of deposit (CDs) can help diversify risk and provide liquidity.

What to Prioritize in an Investment Portfolio at 75

A balanced investment portfolio at 75 typically should focus on capital preservation, reliable income and moderate growth to support financial needs throughout retirement. While it is important to limit exposure to volatility at an older age, a portfolio should not be entirely risk-averse. Maintaining your purchasing power over time is still important.

Here are the priorities that a 75-year-old might consider when building out their portfolio, and how that can influence the composition of their investments.

Protecting Against Downside

Preserving wealth is a priority for retirees, as market downturns can be more damaging when there is less time to recover losses. Strategies for minimizing downside risk include:

Holding a mix of bonds and cash equivalents. Fixed-income investments provide stability and protect against major stock market swings. Bonds, money market funds and CDs can offer liquidity and predictable returns.

Fixed-income investments provide stability and protect against major stock market swings. Bonds, money market funds and CDs can offer liquidity and predictable returns. Investing in low-volatility dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks with a history of paying dividends can offer steady income while reducing exposure to market risk.

Blue-chip stocks with a history of paying dividends can offer steady income while reducing exposure to market risk. Considering annuities for guaranteed income. Fixed annuities and immediate annuities can provide lifetime income, reducing reliance on market performance.

Fixed annuities and immediate annuities can provide lifetime income, reducing reliance on market performance. Diversifying across asset classes. Allocating funds across different sectors and investment vehicles helps to reduce concentration risk and provides multiple sources of income.

Balancing Income and Growth

While protecting assets is key for maintaining some exposure to growth investments so that your retirement portfolio can keep pace with inflation. Strategies to balance income and growth include:

Investing in dividend stocks and income-generating funds. Stocks with consistent dividend payments can offer both cash flow and potential appreciation.

Stocks with consistent dividend payments can offer both cash flow and potential appreciation. Using a mix of high-quality bonds and stocks. A 50/50 or 60/40 split between bonds and stocks can provide both stability and growth potential.

A 50/50 or 60/40 split between bonds and stocks can provide both stability and growth potential. Adjusting withdrawal rates based on market conditions. Adopting a flexible withdrawal approach can help retirees better manage market fluctuations while maintaining income stability.

Maximizing Income Sources

A well-designed retirement portfolio should include multiple income sources to provide financial security throughout retirement. Common income strategies include:

Social Security and pension planning. Delaying Social Security benefits until age 70 can increase monthly payments and provide higher lifetime income.

Delaying Social Security benefits until age 70 can increase monthly payments and provide higher lifetime income. Using required minimum distributions (RMDs) effectively. Retirees with traditional IRAs and 401(k)s must start taking distributions at age 73. By strategically withdrawing funds, it's possible to reduce tax liabilities and optimize cash flow.

Retirees with traditional IRAs and 401(k)s must start taking distributions at age 73. By strategically withdrawing funds, it's possible to reduce tax liabilities and optimize cash flow. Creating a diversified income stream. In addition to investment returns, rental properties, part-time work and passive income sources can help supplement retirement savings.

Bottom Line

At 75, an investment portfolio should focus on preserving capital, generating steady income and achieving moderate growth. Risk assessment, asset allocation, and income planning are key factors in maintaining financial stability throughout retirement. A well-balanced approach may include bonds, dividend stocks, annuities and alternative investments to provide stability and protect against inflation.

