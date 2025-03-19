How Is Biogen's Stock Performance Compared to Other Biotech Stocks?

With a market cap of $21 billion, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen Inc. (BIIB) discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and globally.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," BIIB fits this bill perfectly. As a leading biotech company, BIIB benefits from an impressive pipeline of drugs including TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, SPINRAZA, SKYCLARYS, and QALSODY.

Active Investor:

Despite its strengths, the stock has fallen 39.9% from its 52-week high of $238, recorded on Jul. 12 last year. BIIB stock declined 2.5% over the past three months, outperforming the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF’s (XBI) 4.2% fall during the same time frame.

However, BIIB’s performance remains concerning over the long term. It has declined 27.6% over the past six months and 34.8% over the past 52 weeks. In contrast, XBI has declined 14.5% over the past six months and 7.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the stock.

BIIB has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving average since mid-July, indicating a prolonged downtrend.

Despite the grim price action over the past year, BIIB’s stock surged 3.8% in the next trading session following its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 12 The company reported a 3% year-over-year increase in its total revenue, which amounted to $2.5 billion. The growth was attributed to robust sales of its LEQEMBI and SKYCLARYS pipeline globally. Additionally, its EPS amounted to $3.44, rising 17% year over year and surpassing the Wall Street estimates marginally.

Looking ahead, Biogen projects a mid-single-digit percentage revenue decline for 2025, with adjusted EPS expected to range between $15.25 and $16.25, below the $16.47 reported in 2024.

In the competitive biotech sphere, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is in the lead, with its shares surging 31.4% over the past six months and 50.5% over the past 52 weeks.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 33 analysts in coverage. Its mean price target of $197.55 represents an upside of 38.1% from the current market prices.

