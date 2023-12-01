How Big Does A Goldendoodle Get?

Goldendoodles are popular dogs that are a cross between a golden retriever and a poodle. These curly-haired cuties are known for being allergy-friendly with almost no shedding. But it’s not just the practical aspects that made people fall in love with this breed—goldendoodles are also extremely cute, happy, smart and friendly dogs that are a positive companion for any family.

If you are looking to adopt or buy a goldendoodle, it’s important to know they can come in a wide range of sizes, from less than 13 pounds for a teacup goldendoodle to up to 75 pounds or more for a standard goldendoodle.

Like all “designer” dog breeds, goldendoodles can come with their own set of health challenges, which could influence their overall size. You might consider buying pet insurance to ensure you can get your dog the treatment they need if they show signs of any common health problems.

How Big Does a Goldendoodle Dog Get?

Standard goldendoodles are over 21 inches tall and weigh at least 51 pounds, according to the Goldendoodle Association of North America. They can grow up to 75 pounds or more.

There are four different generations of goldendoodles:

F1 (First Generation): A pup born from a golden retriever and a poodle.

F1b (First Generation Backcross): The result of a first generation goldendoodle bred with a purebred poodle (or sometimes a golden retriever).

F2 (Second Generation): When a goldendoodle breeds with a goldendoodle, it produces an F2 goldendoodle.

F2b (Second Generation Backcross): This pup comes from an F1 goldendoodle bred with a F1b goldendoodle.

Goldendoodle Size and Growth

Goldendoodles come in a wide variety of size ranges, which depends on the type of poodle that was used for breeding. This breed should reach its full height by 12 to 14 months and can continue gaining weight for up to two years. In general, male goldendoodles are about 10% bigger than female goldendoodles.

Since goldendoodles are not recognized by the American Kennel Club, there isn’t a lot of information about breed standards or growth charts. However, many breeders have assembled average growth ranges for different types of goldendoodles based on owners’ self-reported sizes.

For example, one breeder in San Diego estimates that standard goldendoodles have an average weight of about 50 pounds by the time they’re 8 months old, and weigh an average of about 56 pounds by the time they’re 1 year old.

If you’re curious about how big your potential goldendoodle may weigh, contact your breeder directly.

Size of Different Types of Goldendoodles

Depending on what type of goldendoodle you have (and what two breeds its parents are), there will be different size ranges when full grown.

How Big Do Teacup Goldendoodles Get?

Goldendoodles are usually 9-12 inches tall and weigh less than 13 pounds when they are full grown. They are the result of breeding a teacup goldendoodle with a toy poodle.

How Big Do Toy Goldendoodles Get?

Toy or petite goldendoodles are below 14 inches tall and usually weigh no more than 25 pounds. They are usually the result of a toy poodle bred with a mini goldendoodle.

How Big Do Mini Goldendoodles Get?

Mini goldendoodles are 14 to 17 inches tall and range from 26 to 35 pounds. They are born from a mini poodle and a golden retriever.

How Big Do Medium Goldendoodles Get?

Medium goldendoodles are usually between 17-21 inches tall and typically weigh 36 to 50 pounds. There is no specific breed combination to get a medium goldendoodle; they are just a larger mini goldendoodle or a smaller standard goldendoodle.

How Big Do Standard Goldendoodles Get?

Standard goldendoodles can grow over 21 inches tall and typically weigh 51 or more pounds. F1 goldendoodles are a cross of a standard poodle and a golden retriever.

When Do Goldendoodles Stop Growing?

Goldendoodles grow quickly during their first 6 to 8 months, and will reach their full height maturity by 12 to 14 months. From there, they may continue to add weight over the next few months. Goldendoodles typically stop growing by the time they’re 2 years old.

How Big Are Full-Grown Goldendoodles?

Fully grown standard goldendoodles typically weigh 50 to 60 pounds, but can weigh up to 75 pounds.

Factors Affecting the Size of a Goldendoodle

Goldendoodles will grow at different rates, but there are some factors that can influence how big they will get.

Number one: the goldendoodle’s lineage. If they are the result of a golden retriever and a poodle, they will be bigger than a mini goldendoodle mixed with a toy poodle, for example.

Additionally, goldendoodles are prone to various health problems that could affect their size. These include hip and elbow dysplasia, degenerative myelopathy, progressive retinal atrophy, gastric dilatation and volvulus, dilated cardiomyopathy and hypothyroidism.

Keep in mind, a well-nourished goldendoodle will also grow at a healthier rate than a goldendoodle who isn’t being fed a nourishing, balanced diet.

Ideal Diet for Maintaining a Healthy Weight for Goldendoodles

As puppies, goldendoodles should eat food with a higher protein and fat content two to three times a day. Adult goldendoodles should eat a more balanced diet, and senior dogs should pivot to food with lower calorie and fat content once or twice a day.

Your goldendoodle’s type, exercise levels, weight, and more can affect their ideal diet, so it’s always best to check with a veterinarian if you’re unsure about its feeding habits.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Is a goldendoodle a medium or large dog?

Standard goldendoodles can be considered a large breed and usually weigh between 51 to 75 pounds.

Is an F1B or F2B goldendoodle better?

An F1b goldendoodle is typically more hypoallergenic and less likely to shed than an F2b goldendoodle due to a greater percentage of poodle in its genetics.

Do goldendoodles get curlier with age?

A goldendoodle can have curly, wavy, or straight hair which is determined by its parents. However, as the dog ages, its coat can get curlier and even change texture or color.

