The beautiful, tri-colored Bernese mountain dog has origins tracing back more than 2,000 years in Switzerland, where they helped pull carts and protect farms from predators.

Aside from being massive, Bernese mountain dogs are known for their intelligence, affection and loyalty, making them great companions. Also known as Berners, this breed is happiest in cold weather, with their naturally long coats that keep them warm.

If you’re thinking of adopting a Bernese mountain dog, you’ll have to consider its massive size. Puppies grow about 2 to 4 pounds a week during their first few months and can weigh up to 115 pounds when they are fully grown at 2 to 3 years old.

There are a number of genetic factors and illnesses Bernese mountain dogs are prone to, so it’s always a good idea to get pet insurance so you are prepared for any treatment your dog might need.

How Big Does A Bernese Mountain Dog Get?

The Bernese mountain dog grows up to 27.5-inches tall and 115 pounds by their 3rd birthday, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). They’re commonly referred to as a giant breed and have a life expectancy of seven to 10 years.

Bernese Mountain Dog Size

According to the AKC, the Bernese Mountain dog ranges in weight by gender. Females weigh 70 to 95 pounds at full development, whereas males weigh 80 to 115 pounds. Large dogs take longer to fully develop than smaller breeds, so owners can expect to see their Bernese mountain dog reach their final weight by the time they’re 3 years old.

Sizes of Bernese Mountain Dog Sub-Breeds

Mini Bernese Mountain Dog Size

A Mini Bernese mountain dog is a crossbreed of cavalier King Charles spaniel and a Bernese mountain dog. These are much smaller than regular Berners and are just 16 to 19 inches tall and 35 to 55 pounds when fully grown.

Bernedoodle Size

Bernedoodles come in a variety of sizes, including standard, mini and tiny. They’re a crossbreed with either the standard, mini or toy poodle.

Standard Bernedoodles typically weigh between 70 to 90 pounds when fully grown.

typically weigh between 70 to 90 pounds when fully grown. Mini Bernedoodles range from 15 to 40 pounds as adults.

range from 15 to 40 pounds as adults. Tiny Bernedoodles are 10 to 20 pounds when fully developed.

When Do Bernese Mountain Dogs Stop Growing?

Bernese mountain dogs stop growing when they’re between 2 and 3 years old. This is slower than most dogs, as Berners continue adding substance and bulk to their bodies as they get older.

How Big Are Bernese Mountain Dogs Full-Grown?

Fully grown Bernese mountain dogs are between 25- to 27.5-inches tall and 80 to 115 pounds for males, and between 23- to 26-inches tall and 70 to 95 pounds for females.

Factors Affecting the Size of a Bernese Mountain Dog

Several factors could affect the growth and size of your Bernese mountain dog, including genetics and lifestyle.

Originally bred as farm dogs, this breed needs at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise daily to stay mentally and physically fit, according to the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of America.

Like all dog breeds, Berners have their own set of health challenges that could potentially impact their growth. These include bloat, degenerative myelopathy (Bernese mountain dog variant) and hip issues. The AKC also advises owners to regularly check a Berner’s ears and teeth for signs of infection.

Genetics could also play a role in your Bernese mountain dog’s growth, so be sure to check with your breeder for an idea of how big your dog will be.

Ideal Diet for Maintaining a Healthy Weight of Bernese Mountain Dog

A good diet is a major factor in the development and growth of any dog. Due to the Bernese mountain dog’s large size, this breed is susceptible to obesity, so their calorie consumption and weight level should be closely monitored. Consult with your veterinarian to determine a suitable diet for your Bernese mountain dog.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How big should a 6-month-old Bernese mountain dog be?

Bernese mountain dogs will grow at various rates as they develop. A fully grown Berner can weigh as much as 115 pounds.

Are female Bernese mountain dogs smaller than males?

Female Bernese mountain dogs are typically smaller than males, with full-size females weighing 70 to 95 pounds and full-size males weighing 80 to 115 pounds. However, a number of factors can affect growth and weight.

What two breeds make a Bernese mountain dog?

The Bernese mountain dog’s origin is undocumented, but it may be a descendant of a Roman mastiff and a Swiss flock-guarding dog.

Is a Bernese mountain dog a giant breed?

Bernese mountain dogs are considered a giant breed.

