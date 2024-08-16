How to Avoid Probate in Montana

Avoiding probate can save time, money and stress for your beneficiaries. If you do not have an estate plan before death, the state may direct the probate process to determine beneficiaries based on your will, if you have one, or laws that may not align with your last wishes.

How the Probate Process Works in Montana

The process begins with filing a petition for probate in the district court of the county where the deceased resided. This petition includes a copy of the death certificate and the original will, if one exists.

The court then appoints a personal representative, known as an executor, to oversee the estate’s administration. They're tasked with inventorying the deceased’s assets and must notify creditors and pay any valid debts or taxes owed by the estate. In Montana, creditors typically have four months from the notice publication date to file claims against the estate. This period allows the executor to assess and settle debts efficiently.

After settling debts, the executor can distribute the remaining assets to the beneficiaries named in the will. If the deceased died without a will, Montana’s intestacy laws determine the distribution of assets. These laws prioritize close relatives, starting with the spouse and children, followed by parents, siblings and more distant relatives. The court may hold a hearing to review the estate’s distribution.

The probate process in Montana typically takes six months to a year, depending on the estate’s complexity and whether any disputes arise. Probate costs can range from 3% to 7% of the total estate value, including court fees, attorney fees and executor fees.

Ways to Avoid Probate in Montana

Here are five common estate planning strategies that could help you minimize the cost of probate in probate, or avoid it altogether:

Establish a revocable living trust : By creating a revocable living trust, you can transfer ownership of your assets to the trust while still retaining control of it. Upon death, the assets are distributed according to the trust’s terms, bypassing the probate process. This also provides privacy, as trusts are not part of public records like probate proceedings. While setting up a trust involves initial costs, often ranging from $1,000 to $3,000, this upfront investment can lead to substantial savings by eliminating probate fees.

: By creating a revocable living trust, you can transfer ownership of your assets to the trust while still retaining control of it. Upon death, the assets are distributed according to the trust’s terms, bypassing the probate process. This also provides privacy, as trusts are not part of public records like probate proceedings. While setting up a trust involves initial costs, often ranging from $1,000 to $3,000, this upfront investment can lead to substantial savings by eliminating probate fees. Joint ownership with right of survivorship : This strategy applies to properties like real estate, bank accounts and vehicles. In Montana, joint ownership can help avoid probate for jointly held assets, transferring them directly to the surviving co-owner.

: This strategy applies to properties like real estate, bank accounts and vehicles. In Montana, joint ownership can help avoid probate for jointly held assets, transferring them directly to the surviving co-owner. Designate beneficiaries on accounts : Many financial accounts, such as life insurance policies and retirement plans allow your assets to transfer directly to your chosen beneficiaries without going through probate.

: Many financial accounts, such as life insurance policies and retirement plans allow your assets to transfer directly to your chosen beneficiaries without going through probate. Utilize transfer-on-death deeds : Montana allows the use of transfer-on-death (TOD) deeds for real estate to designate a beneficiary to inherit your property upon your death. This deed does not affect your ownership rights and canchanged at any time.

: Montana allows the use of transfer-on-death (TOD) deeds for real estate to designate a beneficiary to inherit your property upon your death. This deed does not affect your ownership rights and canchanged at any time. Make lifetime gifts: By gifting assets during your lifetime, you reduce the size of your estate and potentially avoid probate for those assets. You can take advantage of the gift tax limit and lifetime gift tax exemption to give money up to a limit without tax consequences.

Bottom Line

Avoiding probate in Montana can save time, reduce legal fees, and ensure that your assets are transferred privately to heirs. You can do this by creating a living trust, using joint ownership, and designating transfer-on-death beneficiaries. Additional strategies to avoid probate include gifting assets during your lifetime and establishing payable-on-death accounts.

Estate Planning Tips

