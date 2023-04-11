How Are Bank ETFs Shaped Before Q1 Earnings?

Big banks will start releasing their quarterly numbers this week. The outlook is moderate this time, thanks to the regional banking crisis emanating in March 2023 and investors shifting deposits to big banks. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big six banking companies that could drive the performance of the sector ahead.

According to our methodology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), when combined with a positive Earnings ESP, increases our chances of predicting an earnings beat, while companies with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell rated) are best avoided. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Inside Our Surprise Prediction

Among the big six banks, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Wells Fargo & Company WFC, Citigroup Inc. C are likely to report on Apr 14.

JPM has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -0.77%.

WFC has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +7.24%.

C has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.12%.

On Apr 18, Goldman Sachs GS is likely to come up with its earnings release. Goldman has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.07%.

Bank of America Corporation BAC is expected to report on Jan 18. BAC has a Zacks Rank #4 and an Earnings ESP of -3.36%.

Morgan Stanley MS, too, is likely to report on Apr 19. MS has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -1.35%.

Are a Few Negative ESPs At All a Threat to Financial ETFs?

As discussed above, the chances of a broad-based earnings beat are moderate as most stocks currently have a positive ESP while a few have negative ESPs.

Despite negative ESPs we believe that big financial stocks and ETFs are up for a rally in the coming days. The regional banking crisis has bolstered investors’ faith in big banks as these are swelling with deposits. As inflation has shown signs of easing and the labor market is cooling (though still strong), the Fed may slow the rate hike momentum, bolstering risk-on sentiments.

If this happens, long-term rates will go up. As banks seek to borrow money at short-term rates and lend at long-term rates, a steepening yield curve earns more on lending and pays less on deposits, thereby leading to a wider spread. This expands net margins and increases banks’ profits.

There is only one wall of worry. If a recession hits the U.S. economy, banks’ business conditions may worsen. Bad loans or non-performing assets may go up. But it is a distant possibility at this moment. So, whatever the earnings surprise is, investors can play these financial ETFs on the basis of yield curve movement.

Hence, investors pinning hopes on a bank rally must be keen on knowing how financial ETFs like iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF IYG, iShares US Financials ETF IYF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB, Financial Select Sector SPDR XLF and Vanguard Financials ETF VFH are placed before their earnings releases. These funds have considerable exposure to the aforementioned stocks.

Goldman has moderate exposure in the aforementioned ETFs. It is heavy on iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF IAI. The bank ETFs are down in the range of 0.7% to 1.7% in the past five days versus a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500 (as of Apr 10).

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.