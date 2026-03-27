How to Approach JPMorgan Stock as Fed Set to Ease Capital Rules

Recently, the Federal Reserve proposed easing post-2008 financial crisis capital rules for U.S. banks to support lending while preserving financial system stability. As a result, large institutions such as JPMorgan JPM are expected to see capital requirements decline by 4.8%.



Even with this relief, the central bank noted that major lenders will still be required to hold more than $800 billion in capital, reinforcing that core safeguards remain firmly in place. By lowering requirements while preserving substantial capital buffers, the move is intended to free up lending capacity without weakening financial stability, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape across the banking sector.



The regulatory change is likely to give large U.S. banks, including JPMorgan, Bank of America BAC and Citigroup C, greater flexibility to expand revenues, return more capital to shareholders and compete more aggressively in lending markets, while remaining well-capitalized.



With more deployable capital, JPMorgan and its peers will also have added flexibility to invest in technology, broaden products and services, and expand capital markets activities, supporting long-term growth.



Hence, based on the latest developments, there has been an increased investor interest in JPMorgan stock. Does this make it a compelling buy? Before drawing any conclusion, let’s examine the other major factors.

Beyond Capital Rules: Other Key Factors for JPMorgan

Net Interest Income (NII) Trajectory: Following a decent 2025 NII performance, JPMorgan expects the momentum to continue this year. In 2025, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 75 basis points (bps), following a 50-bp cut in 2024. Despite this, the bank reported a 3% rise in 2025 NII, driven by 11% loan growth and lower funding costs.



Building on this, JPMorgan now expects NII for 2026 to be approximately $104.5 billion, or up 9% year over year. The company points to modest improvement in Consumer and Wholesale deposit balances as the main reason behind solid NII growth this year. Higher-yielding revolving card balances are also expected to help cushion NII as benchmark rates drift lower, particularly if funding costs stay contained.



Part of the lift is likely to come from Markets NII. JPM has pegged 2026 NII, excluding Markets, at roughly $95 billion, implying Markets NII of around $9.5 billion (up from $3.3 billion in 2025).



Similarly, Bank of America expects 2026 NII to rise 5-7% year over year, following a 7% increase in 2025. The company continues to benefit from a supportive rate backdrop, productivity gains from technology investments and the earnings resilience of a diversified franchise. Also, Citigroup guides 5-6% NII growth this year, after delivering 11% year-over-year growth in 2025. The bank’s outlook is underpinned by a steadier rate environment and constructive balance sheet trends.



Fee Income to Witness More Upside: Easier monetary policy will lift client activity, deal flow and asset values, supporting a broad rebound in JPMorgan’s non-interest income. Lower borrowing costs are expected to encourage corporate financing, including debt issuance, M&As and equity offerings, extending the recovery in capital markets after a subdued 2022-2023. JPMorgan’s leading investment banking (IB) franchise (ranked #1 globally with an estimated 8.4% wallet share in 2025) positions it to capture a larger share of advisory and underwriting fees as conditions become more supportive, though macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty remains a key risk.



Rate transitions have heightened volatility in fixed income, currencies and commodities, thus boosting client hedging and trading activity. With a top-tier trading platform, JPMorgan is positioned to benefit from stronger FICC and equities volumes as investors reposition for a lower-rate environment, even as trading activity normalizes over time.



In wealth and asset management, declining yields often shift investor preferences toward equities and alternatives, helping drive market appreciation, inflows and higher fees. Improved sentiment should support growth in assets under management and fee revenues across JPMorgan’s private banking and wealth platforms.



Additionally, the Fed is seeking to make it less burdensome for banks to hold and service mortgage assets, an area many institutions have scaled back over the years. By recalibrating how these assets are treated, the central bank aims to encourage banks to re-enter traditional lending segments. This will create an opportunity for banks like JPM, BAC and Citigroup to rebuild or expand their presence in this business.



JPMorgan expects IB fees to rise in the mid-teen percentage in the first quarter of 2026, potentially trending toward the high teens. Markets revenues are projected to grow in the mid-teen range as well, supported by elevated volumes during bouts of volatility.



Branch Openings & Opportunistic Acquisitions: With 5,083 branches as of Dec. 31, 2025, more than any other U.S. bank and a presence in all 48 contiguous states, JPM continues to invest in brick-and-mortar to strengthen its competitive edge in relationship banking, despite the digital shift. JPMorgan plans to add 500 more by 2027, and as part of this plan, in 2026, it will open more than 160 branches across 30 states and renovate nearly 600 locations. These efforts will deepen relationships and boost cross-selling across mortgages, loans, investments and credit cards.



JPMorgan isn’t alone in branch expansion. Bank of America is growing its financial center network, with plans to open 150 more centers by 2027, despite most interactions being digital.



JPMorgan has expanded through strategic acquisitions, including a larger stake in Brazil’s C6 Bank, partnerships with Cleareye.ai and Aumni, and the 2023 purchase of First Republic Bank. These moves boosted profits and supported its strategy to diversify revenues and grow digital and fee-based offerings.



Tech Spendings: JPMorgan continues to view technology as a long-term growth driver rather than a discretionary expense. For 2026, management expects technology spending of about $19.8 billion, up 10% year over year, driven by business growth, demand for new capabilities, and higher infrastructure, software and hardware costs. While the bank is past peak infrastructure modernization, investment is now shifting toward modernizing applications and data to better capture AI-driven opportunities.



AI remains central to this strategy. JPM has expanded AI use cases across customer service, personalized insights and software development, helping improve efficiency and business outcomes. Its internal GenAI tools are also moving employees from experimentation to secure integration across workflows and applications.



Beyond AI, the bank is investing in blockchain, tokenization and broader platform innovation to strengthen payments, custody and client solutions, supporting long-term business growth.



Fortress Balance Sheet and Solid Liquidity: As of Dec. 31, 2025, JPM had a total debt of $500 billion (the majority of this is long-term in nature). The company's cash and due from banks and deposits with banks were $343.3 billion on the same date. The company maintains long-term issuer ratings A-/AA-/A1 from Standard and Poor’s, Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service, respectively.



Hence, JPMorgan continues to reward shareholders handsomely. It cleared the 2025 stress test impressively and announced an increase in its quarterly dividend by 7% to $1.50 per share, as well as authorized a new share repurchase program worth $50 billion. As of Dec. 31, 2025, almost $33.8 billion in authorization remained available.



Similar to JPM, Bank of America and Citigroup cleared the 2025 stress test. Following this, Bank of America raised its quarterly dividend 8% to 28 cents per share and authorized a new $40 billion share repurchase program. Citigroup also announced a dividend hike of 7% to 60 cents per share. It is continuing with the previously announced buyback plan, which had $6.8 billion worth of authorization remaining as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Asset Quality: Lower rates will likely support JPMorgan's asset quality, as lower rates will ease debt-service burdens and improve borrower solvency. The overall effect is expected to be moderate and vary by loan segment and macro conditions. Variable-rate consumer and leveraged corporate portfolios might see the most direct benefit, reflecting the lower risk of near-term credit losses as rates fall.



JPMorgan expects that lower rates will help stabilize or even modestly improve overall credit performance, especially in consumer and corporate loan books, as long as the U.S. economy remains resilient. Hence, JPMorgan expects the card service NCO rate to be roughly 3.4% “on favorable delinquency trends driven by the continued resilience of the consumer.”



However, the recent Middle East conflict is likely to hurt JPMorgan’s asset quality at least in the near-term as it builds reserves to counter the fallout of rising prices.

JPMorgan’s Price Performance & Valuation Analysis

Since the start of the year, U.S. markets have remained subdued as shifting AI expectations, sticky inflation and geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment. More recently, the spike in oil prices amid the Middle East conflict has added fresh inflation risks, further clouding the outlook for monetary easing. JPMorgan has not been immune to these pressures.



In the past three months, shares of JPMorgan have lost 9.9% compared with a 4.8% decline for the S&P 500 Index. Likewise, Bank of America and Citigroup shares have lost 12.9% and 4.9%, respectively, in the same time frame.

YTD Price Performance





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JPMorgan stock currently trades at a premium to the industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-book (P/B) of 2.32X, slightly above the industry’s 2.25X.

JPM’s P/B





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If we compare JPMorgan’s current valuation with that of Bank of America and Citigroup, it appears expensive. At present, Bank of America has a P/B of 1.27X, while Citigroup is trading at a P/B of 1.04X.

JPMorgan Stock: How to Play the Fed’s Capital Rule Pivot

Analysts are bullish on JPMorgan’s prospects, with earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 revised upward over the past month. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPM’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a 6.9% and 7.7% year-over-year increase, respectively.

Earnings Estimates





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JPMorgan continues to project non-interest expenses of $105 billion this year, up more than 9% from 2025. Apart from 10% increase in tech spending, primary reasons for higher expenses include an increase in growth and volume-related spending (like compensation costs, costs for branching/expansion and costs related to credit card business growth), structural inflation-related costs and general operating overhead expenses.



Yet, JPMorgan looks like a compelling buy as the Fed’s proposed capital-rule easing should lower required capital, freeing up capacity for lending, capital return and growth investments while still preserving strong balance-sheet safeguards. That comes on top of solid operating momentum: management expects 2026 NII of roughly $104.5 billion, up 9% year over year, supported by loan growth, improving deposits and a sharp rise in Markets NII.



Lower rates are also likely to lift fee income across IB, trading, wealth management and mortgage lending, where JPM’s scale and leading franchise give it an edge. The bank is reinforcing that advantage through branch expansion, AI and technology spending, and opportunistic acquisitions.



Further, JPMorgan enters this period from a position of strength, with fortress liquidity, strong credit ratings, resilient asset quality and aggressive shareholder returns. While the stock trades at a premium, that valuation appears justified by superior earnings power and franchise quality.



At present, JPMorgan carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.