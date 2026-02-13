How to Approach Harley-Davidson Stock After Q4 Earnings Release?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG, one of the leading motorcycle makers in the world, reported a loss of $2.44 per share in fourth-quarter 2025, wider than a loss of 93 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The motorcycle manufacturer generated consolidated revenues (including motorcycle sales and financial services revenues) of $496 million, down 28% from the prior-year quarter.



The company closed the Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS) transaction in fourth-quarter at the end of October. The deal, a strategic partnership with KKR and PIMCO, is expected to transition HDFS to a more capital-light, lower-risk business model. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, the transaction also alters HDFS’ financial profile and provides greater flexibility in how the business is funded and operated. The shift to a capital-light, fee/servicing model could lift HDFS ROE over time and reduce earnings volatility from finance receivable holdings. The benefits of the recent transaction are unlikely to offset the headwinds that the company is experiencing.

Declining HDMC Margins & Dealer Inventory Imbalances Ail HOG

Tariffs are materially compressing gross margins. HDMC’s gross margin fell to 24.2% in 2025 from 28% in 2024, with tariffs costing $67 million in 2025. In 2026, the company estimates $75-$105 million in new or higher tariff costs, based on current rates and relative to the 2024 baseline.



Consumer affordability and macro sensitivity could keep retail subdued. Management flagged ongoing pressure from weak consumer confidence, elevated interest rates, and inflation concerns. Global retail fell 12% in 2025 (North America down 13%, EMEA down 11%), with affordability called out as a key drag. While Harley is using lower APRs and targeted promotions, broader trading-down behavior could limit sustained demand recovery — especially in higher-priced Touring and CVO models. Until macro conditions ease, retail momentum may remain uneven.



Harley-Davidson faces a tougher landscape in the broader EV space. Lack of consumer incentives and a less supportive regulatory environment are expected to play spoilsport for its LiveWire segment. These factors suggest that EV market penetration may take significantly longer than initially projected, posing ongoing challenges for LiveWire’s growth trajectory. For LiveWire, HOG now expects an operating loss of $70-$80 million in 2026 compared with $75 million in 2025.



Harley projects HDFS operating income of $45-$60 million in 2026, down from $490 million in 2025. The expected year-over-year decline in HDFS operating income reflects near-term pressure from lower volumes and reduced dealer inventory, which has weighed on wholesale assets and earning power.



Dealer inventory imbalances — Touring softness could produce lumpy shipments. Although global dealer motorcycle inventories are down 17% YoY, Touring inventories are above the desired level. Harley emphasized targeted promotions and local dealer tools to move touring inventory, but uneven family-level inventories create a risk: shipments may need to be amplified to clear Touring stock, which could pressure pricing, or dealers may hold back orders if macro/policy uncertainty persists.

Conclusion

The company posted a sharply wider fourth-quarter loss and a 28% revenue decline, reflecting weakening demand and margin compression. Tariffs have significantly eroded profitability, with further cost pressures expected in 2026. Retail sales are falling amid affordability constraints, high interest rates, and soft consumer confidence.



Dealer inventory imbalances, particularly in Touring models, risk pricing pressure and uneven shipments. Meanwhile, the LiveWire EV segment remains loss-making, and projected HDFS income is set to plunge, limiting near-term earnings recovery and increasing downside risk. These factors, combined with its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), make the retention of HOG shares highly undesirable.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Modine Manufacturing Company MOD, Strattec Security Corporation STRT and PHINIA Inc. PHIN. While MOD & STRT sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, PHIN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 21.2% and 18.8%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 has improved 18 cents and 72 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 16.2%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have improved $1.05 and 48 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHIN’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 1.1% and 33.4%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 45 cents and 81 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.