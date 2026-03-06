How to Approach ChargePoint Stock After Q4 Earnings Release?

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.’s CHPT latest quarterly update highlights that both growth initiatives and ongoing operational challenges are shaping its outlook. Investors are closely evaluating how network expansion, subscription growth and partnerships balance against profitability pressures and cash usage trends.

CHPT reported a loss of 54 cents per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 31), narrower than the loss of $1.2 in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues rose 7.3% year over year to $109.32 million.

Let’s examine ChargePoint Holdings growth drivers and key challenges.

Factors to Drive CHPT’s Prospects

ChargePoint’s expanding charging ecosystem is strengthening its long-term growth outlook as the company scales its global network, deepens partnerships and drives greater platform adoption among EV drivers and fleet operators. The expanding infrastructure and services position the company to benefit from the accelerating transition to electric mobility.

The company currently operates approximately 385,000 managed charging ports, including more than 41,000 DC fast chargers, with a strong European footprint of more than 130,000 ports. Across its broader ecosystem, drivers can access roughly 1.37 million public and private charging locations worldwide, significantly improving charging availability and convenience for EV users.

ChargePoint is also strengthening its ecosystem through strategic partnerships that extend the reach of its solutions. Ford Pro’s commercial fleet customers in the United Kingdom and Germany now have integrated access to ChargePoint’s charging solutions across home, fleet and workplace locations, along with installation and planning services. The company also finalized a $7.5 million multiyear agreement with RAW Charging and expanded its collaboration with Georgia Power to additional locations, including Atlanta’s Grady Health System.

Beyond expanding its charging footprint, the company is also seeing rising platform usage and monetization. ChargePoint recorded about 1.48 million monthly active users at the end of fiscal 2026, up roughly 8% year over year. Charger utilization is also rising, with more than 100,000 AC charging ports exceeding 30% utilization for at least one day per month, reflecting strong demand. Higher usage is supporting recurring revenue growth, with subscription gross margin reaching about 64% in the fourth quarter and subscription revenues accounting for roughly 39% of total revenues.

Alongside rising platform engagement, ChargePoint is focusing on operational improvements to enhance network performance and reliability. Stronger cost controls and improved supply-chain execution are enhancing station reliability and deployment quality. Stations down monitored by the Network Operations Center declined by more than half year over year to below 1%, while initiatives such as cut-resistant cables and Safeguard Care are helping improve network reliability.

CHPT Exposed to Profitability, Liquidity and Seasonal Risks

Despite its growth initiatives, profitability remains a key challenge for ChargePoint. In the fourth quarter, the company reported a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of about $18 million compared with losses of $19 million in the previous quarter and $17 million in the year-ago period. Although operational efficiency initiatives are helping narrow losses, the company still requires greater scale and margin expansion to achieve consistent profitability.

In addition to profitability challenges, working capital pressures remain a consideration. ChargePoint ended the fourth quarter with approximately $215 million in inventory. Management noted that the balance increased sequentially despite a slight decline in physical inventory due to foreign exchange effects and overhead capitalization. Persistently elevated inventory levels could tie up capital and may also indicate slower hardware deployment in certain markets.

Beyond inventory pressures, liquidity remains another area to watch. The company ended the quarter with $142 million in cash after making a $40 million debt-related payment. Although fiscal 2026 net cash usage narrowed to $43 million from $133 million in the prior year, ongoing cash outflows and debt obligations could still constrain financial flexibility.

Seasonality also affects near-term performance. ChargePoint expects first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues in the range of $90-$100 million, reflecting typical seasonal softness following a strong fourth quarter. Slower deployment activity early in the fiscal year could result in uneven quarterly performance and volatility in financial results.

Conclusion

ChargePoint is expanding its charging ecosystem through network growth, partnerships and rising platform adoption, supporting long-term prospects. However, ongoing profitability challenges, liquidity pressures and seasonal demand fluctuations may continue to weigh on near-term financial performance and investor sentiment.

