How to Approach AutoZone Stock After Q2 Earnings Release?

AutoZone Inc. AZO, one of the leading specialty retailers and distributors of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, delivered solid second-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

It reported earnings of $27.63 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Feb. 14, 2026). Net sales rose 8.2% year over year to $4.27 billion.

While AZO expects some hiccups due to high capital requirements and rising operating expenses, continued growth, supported by strong DIY and commercial demand boost the stock’s prospects after the fiscal second-quarter earnings release.

Factors to Drive AZO’s Prospects

AutoZone has delivered record sales growth for 36 consecutive years. In fiscal second-quarter 2026, revenues rose 8.1% year over year to $4.3 billion. The company expects continued growth, supported by strong DIY and commercial demand, improved parts availability and rising market share through new and existing customers.

A major growth catalyst is AutoZone’s continued expansion of hub and mega-hub locations, which carry broader inventory and enable faster parts delivery to nearby stores. The company operated 142 mega hubs at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2026 and expects the network to exceed 300 locations at full build-out, with at least 30 more planned this year.

International expansion remains another key growth pillar. With continued investments in Mexico and Brazil, AutoZone plans to accelerate store openings in these markets, targeting as many as 500 annually by 2028. The company opened 64 net new stores globally in the fiscal second quarter and expects to open roughly 350-360 stores in fiscal 2026, including about 90-95 stores planned for the fiscal third quarter.

AutoZone’s omni-channel initiatives are further enhancing customer convenience. Efforts such as ship-to-home next-day delivery, buy-online-pick-up-in-store and commercial customer ordering are driving traffic to its digital platform. In addition, the company’s distribution network transformation, aimed at positioning inventory closer to customers, is expected to improve availability, delivery speed and operational efficiency.

Favorable currency movements also supported recent results. In Mexico, the peso strengthened more than 12% against the U.S. dollar compared with the same quarter last year, adding $74 million to sales, $23 million to EBIT and about 95 cents to EPS. If exchange rates remain stable, management expects roughly a $75 million revenue benefit, a $20 million increase in EBIT, and an 85-cent EPS boost in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

AutoZone’s disciplined share repurchase strategy further supports investor confidence. The company repurchased $1.5 billion worth of shares in fiscal 2025 and bought back $310.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. As of the end of the quarter, more than $1.4 billion remained under authorization.

AutoZone Exposed to Margin Pressure, Capex & Leverage Risks

Despite strong growth initiatives, the company faces several near-term challenges that could pressure profitability.

AutoZone’s technology investments to enhance its electronic catalog may limit near-term cash flows. The company spent about $1.4 billion in capex in fiscal 2025 and expects spending to rise to $1.6 billion in fiscal 2026, with a similar level anticipated next year. At the same time, it continues to invest heavily in rapid store expansion, particularly through hubs and mega-hubs, to bring inventory closer to customers and strengthen its distribution network.

AutoZone is also increasing its SG&A spending to support growth opportunities in the near and medium term. In the latest quarter, SG&A expenses as a percentage of total sales rose 18 basis points year over year. While these investments are expected to enhance customer experience, delivery speed and productivity over time, they may weigh on margins in the short term.

The company’s balance sheet also raises some concerns. AutoZone’s total debt-to-capital ratio currently stands at 1.60, significantly higher than the industry average of 0.91, indicating relatively high leverage.

Additional accounting and cost headwinds are also expected. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, a noncash $59 million LIFO accounting charge affected gross margin, operating profit and earnings per share. Looking ahead, AutoZone expects additional LIFO charges of about $60 million in each of the remaining two quarters, largely due to higher tariff-related costs. For the third quarter, this charge is projected to reduce EBIT by around $60 million, compress gross margin by about 125 basis points and lower EPS by roughly $2.75.

Conclusion

AutoZone continues to benefit from strong demand in both DIY and commercial auto parts markets, along with expanding mega-hub networks, international store growth and improving omni-channel capabilities. These initiatives support long-term revenue and market share expansion.

However, rising capital expenditures, higher SG&A costs, LIFO-related charges and relatively high leverage could pressure margins in the near term. Given the balance of strong growth prospects and short-term profitability challenges, along with its present Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), maintaining a cautious stance may be appropriate while investors monitor execution and margin trends.

AutoZone, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AutoZone, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AutoZone, Inc. Quote

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY, Magna International MGA and Strattec Security STRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 14.4% and 176.3%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 34 cents and 18 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 18.7%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 8 cents and 14 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 16.2%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved 85 cents and 48 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Magna International Inc. (MGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RENAULT (RNLSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.