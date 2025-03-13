How Is AMETEK’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based AMETEK, Inc. (AME) manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. With a market cap of $41.3 billion, AMETEK operates through the Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and the Electromechanical Group (EMG) segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," AMETEK fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the industrial sector.

Despite its strengths, AME stock has dropped 10.6% from its all-time high of $198.33 touched on Nov. 25, 2024. AME has plunged nearly 6% over the past three months, slightly underperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 5.6% decline during the same time frame.

Over the longer term, AMETEK’s performance looks even grimmer. AME stock has dipped 2.5% over the past 52-week period, notably underperforming XLI’s 6.5% gains during the same time frame.

To confirm the downturn, AME has remained mostly below its 50-day moving average since mid-December 2024 with some fluctuations.

AMETEK’s stock prices declined nearly 2% after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Feb. 4. While the company’s EMG segment observed a notable increase in topline, its EIG segment’s sales decreased 1.7% compared to the year-ago quarter. The company’s overall net sales observed a modest 1.8% growth to $1.8 billion, which missed the consensus estimates by 2.8%. However, AMETEK’s cost of sales remained almost flat compared to the year-ago quarter, leading to a notable growth in profits. The company delivered an 11.3% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $1.87 which surpassed the consensus estimates by 1.6%.

On a more positive note, the company's operating cash flows for the quarter reached a record $555 million, its free cash flow came in at $498.3 million, and its free cash flow to net income conversion stood at an impressive 129%.

Meanwhile, AMETEK has marginally underperformed its peer Eaton Corporation plc’s (ETN) 1.9% decline over the past 52-week period.

Among the 14 analysts covering the AME stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $204.58 suggests a 15.4% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.