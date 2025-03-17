How Is Allstate’s Stock Performance Compared to Other P&C Insurers?

Northbrook, Illinois-based The Allstate Corporation (ALL) provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. With a market cap of $55 billion, Allstate operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," and Allstate fits right into that category. Given Allstate is the fourth largest P&C insurer and the second largest home insurance company in the United States, its valuation above this mark is not surprising.

Active Investor:

Allstate recently touched its all-time high of $209.88 on Nov. 27, 2024, and is currently trading 1.1% below that peak. ALL stock gained 5.7% over the past three months, outperforming the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s (KBWP) 1.3% uptick during the same time frame.

Meanwhile, Allstate has soared 10.2% over the past six months and 30.2% over the past 52-week period, significantly outperforming KBWP’s 5.9% gains over the past six months and 16.2% returns over the past year.

To confirm the bullish trend, ALL has remained consistently above its 200-day moving average and traded along its uptrending 50-day moving average over the past year.

Allstate’s stock prices observed a marginal dip after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Feb. 5. The company showcased impressive risk and return management which led to solid growth in net investment income, alongside the company also observed a solid increase in premium collections, leading to an 11.3% year-over-year growth in overall topline to $16.5 billion. However, Allstate’s topline fell short of the Street’s expectations by a thin margin. Meanwhile, the company reported an even more impressive 33.8% year-over-year growth in adjusted net income reaching $2.1 billion. Furthermore, its adjusted EPS of $7.67 surpassed the consensus estimates by 17.8%.

Moreover, Allstate has also significantly outperformed its peer Chubb Limited’s (CB) 1.8% gains over the past six months and 14.1% returns over the past 52-week period.

Among the 21 analysts covering the ALL stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $225.67 represents an 8.8% premium to current price levels.

