How Is Albemarle's Stock Performance Compared to Other Basic Material Stocks?

With a market cap of $8.8 billion , Albemarle Corporation ( ALB ) is a leading global specialty chemicals company with strong positions in key markets such as energy storage, consumer electronics, and automotive. The company operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties, and Ketjen, providing advanced lithium, bromine, and catalyst solutions.

Companies worth less than $10 billion are generally described as “mid-cap” stocks, and Albemarle fits this criterion perfectly. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, its products support critical applications, including lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, fire safety compounds, and clean fuel technologies.

However, the specialty chemicals company pulled back 45.6% from its 52-week high of $137.50 . Shares of ALB have declined 15.3% over the past three months, lagging behind the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLB ) 2% rise over the same time frame.

Longer term, ALB stock is down 13.2% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLB’s nearly 3% gain. In addition, shares of Albemarle have dipped nearly 42% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLB’s 6.5% drop over the same time frame.

ALB stock has been trading mostly below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Despite reporting a weaker-than-expected Q4 2024 adjusted loss of $1.09 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion, Albemarle's shares rose 3.5% the next day due to optimism around its aggressive cost-cutting measures. Investors responded positively to the company's plans to cut its 2025 capital expenditures to $700 million - $800 million, roughly half of 2024’s budget . Additionally, the company posted a GAAP profit of $33.6 million, a sharp turnaround from the prior year’s $617.7 million loss, which reassured investors despite weak lithium prices.

Nevertheless, in comparison, rival Linde plc ( LIN ) has significantly outperformed ALB. Linde's shares have declined marginally over the past 52 weeks and returned 11% on a YTD basis.

Despite Albemarle’s weak performance, analysts are moderately optimistic about its prospects. The 25 analysts covering the stock have a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and as of writing, it is trading below the mean price target of $99.80 .

