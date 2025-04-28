How AI Is Shaping the Future of Agriculture

News & Insights
Despite the broader uncertainty in the equities markets, crypto assets, particularly bitcoin, have performed well over the past few weeks. Andy Baehr, Head of Product & Research at CoinDesk Indices, Eran Barak, CEO of Midnight, and Nauman Sheikh, Managing Director & Head of Protocol Treasury Management and Derivatives Trading at Wave Digital Assets, explore the institutional shifts beyond bitcoin if regulatory tailwinds continue to strengthen.
Baehr explains that the pro-blockchain uptrend dynamics we witnessed last November could reappear and reignite interest across Layer 1 blockchains, such as Ethereum, Solana, Sui, Cardano and Avalanche, as well as infrastructure providers like Chainlink and Filecoin, DeFi protocols like Uniswap and Aave, and financial services assets like Ripple, among other sectors. The tide that lifts bitcoin rarely leaves other quality projects stranded.
Garyn Angel, U.S Senate Advisor on AI and Workforce, CEO of Farm ED
How do you see AI continuing to evolve in 2025 and beyond?
The AI shift in society is from passive to proactive. In 2025 and beyond, we’ll see agents, which are AI systems that process data, make decisions, initiate actions and adapt in real time. These agents are becoming deeply embedded across industries, from autonomous farm management to personalized education. The biggest leap is in context-awareness and real-world utility, AI knows how and why.
Can you elaborate on the intersection of AI and agriculture — when did it arise and what are the benefits of bringing AI to this industry?
AI in agriculture started with precision farming, using sensors and data to optimize inputs like water, fertilizer and light. At Farm-Ed, we’ve taken it further by blending AI with education. Our controlled environment agriculture grow chambers simulate real farm conditions in classrooms and adapt to plant responses in real time. This empowers students to learn biology, chemistry, economics and financial literacy. The result is smarter students, nutrient dense food and a scalable model to feed the future.
How will AI shape the future of agriculture?
AI makes agriculture predictive instead of reactive. Plants turn yellow and brown – but they don’t have to because a camera can recognize the pixel cluster pattern of a leaf and change the environment to grow a plant to its full genetic potential. Farms run on data, weather models, soil health and market pricing. Now, we can analyze and act instantly. Think autonomous systems planting, feeding and harvesting with almost no human input. Beyond the field, AI is reshaping ag economics by connecting small farms to buyers, predicting supply chain risks and creating equitable marketplaces.
How can we use AI to advance financial literacy for all generations?
Financial literacy often fails because it’s taught in hypotheticals. AI flips that by creating project based learning scenarios with real-time, personalized simulations. At Farm-Ed, we’re using AI to teach students profit and loss through actual crop growth in AI chambers. Everyone dislikes lectures, they want to do it, not listen. For all generations, AI tools demystifies markets, simplifies budgeting and provides tailored financial advice with zero judgment.
What can companies in the agriculture industry do today to prepare for the next wave of AI innovation?
Start by making your data usable. AI doesn’t work without clean, structured and accessible information. Companies are investing in sensors, automation and cloud infrastructure. I’m watching them hire and develop AI talent, as they partner with universities, support STEM education and pilot AI solutions. Finally, businesses are adopting a mindset of experimentation. The winners in ag-tech share the same traits as all tech, those willing to fail fast, iterate and integrate AI where it adds real value.
Do you have any unique predictions on the outlook of agriculture?
Yes! Agriculture will become one of the top employers for AI professionals within the decade. Controlled environment agriculture and food security are national security issues, and investments will surge. Urban farming, AI-powered supply chains and bioengineered crops will reshape what we eat and where it’s grown. Also, I believe we’ll see the rise of “agri-fluencers,” students and farmers sharing data-driven growing techniques on social platforms. Farming is about to be cool again. Let’s grow together!
