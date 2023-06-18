How AI is Advancing the Energy Transition

Naomi Zimmermann, Product Analyst; Charl Malan, Senior Metals and Mining Analyst; Ammar James, Analyst, Natural Resources

The recent buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) has largely focused on its applications in consumer technology and e-commerce, but its potential reaches far beyond that.

Freeport-McMoRan Revolutionizes Green Metals Mining

Mining green metals efficiently is essential for transitioning to a more sustainable future, and AI is pivotal in achieving this goal. The mining company Freeport-McMoRan has been an early adopter of AI to revolutionize the detection and extraction of green metals.

Freeport-McMoRan utilizes a custom AI model at their copper mill in Bagdad, Arizona. By scanning and analyzing vast amounts of data, the AI model provides recommendations for operational changes that improve mining processes. As a result, Freeport-McMoRan witnessed a 10% increase in copper ore throughput. Copper is a critical metal for energy transition technologies, especially in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy technologies.

Freeport’s use of the AI model at Bagdad demonstrates how mining companies can meet the rising demand for green metals as the resource transition accelerates to ensure a sustainable supply of these critical resources.

AI Model Recommendations Boost Copper Mine Production by 10%

Average Bagdad mine dry ore miller daily (thousand tons).

Source: Freeport-McMoRan, McKinsey.

SolarEdge Optimizes Renewable Energy

AI can also be leveraged to improve the deployment and management of renewable energy technologies. SolarEdge, a leading provider of solar inverters and battery energy storage, has developed an AI-powered EV charging platform. The platform employs algorithms and predictive analytics to enhance EV charging efficiency, particularly for projects involving multiple EVs. By incorporating real-time data on current solar production and electricity prices, SolarEdge's AI model orchestrates and optimizes the charging process. This integration ensures that EV charging is efficient and takes advantage of renewable energy sources when supplying energy to the grid.

SolarEdge’s EV Charging Management Solution

Source: SolarEdge.

As the demand for EVs continues to soar, solar-attached EV charging facilities are increasingly important. SolarEdge's AI model enables these facilities to operate intelligently, leveraging predictive algorithms to prioritize charging when solar generation is at its peak. This approach maximizes the utilization of renewable energy resources and contributes to a more efficient and sustainable EV charging infrastructure.

Corteva Enhances Resource Efficiency in Agriculture

Corteva, a prominent agricultural inputs company, offers AI solutions directly to farmers that enable them to make data-driven decisions, transform crop management practices and enhance resource efficiency.

One of Corteva's notable AI tools, Granular Insights, harnesses the power of AI to compile and analyze data from various sources, including field and crop sensors, drones, and satellites. By integrating and processing this diverse data, Granular Insights provides farmers with valuable insights and recommendations for optimizing their farm management practices.

For instance, Granular Insights analyzes agricultural machinery data, satellite imagery, and financial information regarding crop prices to calculate profitability on a field-by-field basis, allowing farmers to strategically adjust their practices to maximize crop yields and minimize resource costs. These insights also help farmers make precise decisions about water usage, pesticide application, and fertilizer allocation, therefore, reducing their environmental impact and fostering long-term sustainability.

Corteva’s Granular Insights Tool

Source: Corteva.

AI is poised to maximize synergies, minimize risks, and capture upside in the natural resource sectors. Whether mining green metals, deploying renewable energy technologies, or managing agricultural practices, AI has the potential to revolutionize sectors and thereby accelerate the energy transition.

Originally published 14 June 2023.

