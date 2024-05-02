How Advisors Can Leverage Client Testimonials

In late 2022, the SEC amended its marketing rules for financial advisors. One change was that client testimonials were permitted under certain conditions. Many practices are seeing success by showcasing testimonials from satisfied clients.

Michelle Tigani, the director of marketing and communications at Cassaday & Co., added a client testimonial page to the firm’s website, which simply shares positive feedback that the practice has received over the years. She plans to use these testimonials in ads, emails, and targeted campaigns. She notes that the client testimonial page is the most visited on the firm’s website, underscoring their efficacy.

Susan Wilkinson, the founder of Wilkinson Wealth Management, recommends reaching out to long-term clients to ask if they would be willing to share a testimonial. The firm displays these on their website and integrates quotes from clients into various marketing mediums such as social media, emails, and print. She believes it’s more effective and authentic for prospects to hear from satisfied clients rather than traditional forms of marketing which many instinctively tuneout.

Finally, Terra McBride, the chief marketing officer at Prime Capital Investment Advisors, asserts that financial advisors are in the relationship business. Client testimonials are the most effective way to communicate your ability to form positive and successful relationships. She recommends using testimonials in multiple formats, including websites, videos, and marketing campaigns. Ultimately, it adds more credibility and layers to help prospects get a feel for the client experience.

Finsum: Late in 2022, the SEC amended its rules for client testimonials. Here’s why they are effective and how some practices are integrating testimonials into their marketing strategy.

advisors

clients

wealth management

client management

SEC

