Dimensional has applied a systematic yet flexible approach in its emerging markets strategies for nearly three decades. The firm recently expanded its offering to include exchange traded funds (ETFs), including emerging markets strategies.

In the upcoming webcast, How a Systematic Active Approach Can Pinpoint Opportunities in Emerging Markets, Althea Trevor, senior investment director at Dimensional Fund Advisors, will describe opportunities in emerging markets and the advantages of systematic, active investing.

Dimensional Fund Advisors offers a suite of emerging market-related ETF strategies, including the Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSE Arca: DFAE), the Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM), the Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV), and the Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP).

"Dimensional has a long track record of delivering our investment strategies in different types of vehicles and account structures, among them mutual funds, separate accounts, and commingled trusts. Our goal with any vehicle is to determine how to add value in a manner consistent with our core tenets within the rules and parameters of that vehicle type. We prefer to give our clients the choice in how they access our investment expertise if we believe we can offer a similar investment experience independent of the vehicle type," according to Dimensional Fund Advisors.

DFAE is designed to leverage the power of Dimensional’s investment engine — a consistent investment philosophy combined with a value-added approach to implementation that the firm has been testing, refining, and advancing for nearly four decades.

DFEM serves as an emerging markets total market solution that targets higher expected returns and consistent exposure through a daily flexible process.

DFEV is an emerging markets value solution that targets higher expected returns and consistent exposure through a daily flexible process.

Lastly, DEHP fits as an emerging markets high profitability solution covering large-caps and mid-caps that targets higher expected returns and consistent exposure through a daily flexible process.

"At Dimensional, active implementation includes: (1) the research we do to identify market segments with higher expected returns, (2) our translation of that research into portfolio design, (3) our daily approach to portfolio management, and (4) flexible trading to reduce costs. Our value-added proposition starts with designing investment solutions that offer broad diversification in the markets or market segments in which they invest while emphasizing securities with higher expected returns identified by research," according to Dimensional Fund Advisors.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about emerging opportunities can register for the Thursday, July 28 webcast here.

