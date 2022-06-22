How 3x Founder Gracie Thomas Is Building Purpose-Driven Brands

Gracie Thomas, CEO of GT Studio, is committed to developing brands that are making the world a better place.

After selling her first business, Gracie found her friends and family asking her to design brands, marketing materials, and websites for their companies. Throughout college and into her corporate career, she continued to provide these services through her design studio. After exploring different career paths, Gracie was brought back to where she began: building impactful brands that resonated with their consumers. In 2020, she started GT Studio, focused on crafting experiences that connect consumers with brands in a purpose-driven way.

We asked Gracie about the story behind the founding of GT Studio, how her definition of success has evolved throughout her entrepreneurial journey, and the advice she’d give her younger self.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on GT Studio?

A: Starting a brand studio was never in my plan. I grew up in a family of entrepreneurs and started a few businesses myself before selling my first company, a clothing line, at age 19. After my company was sold, I found myself with more free time on my hands and a growing list of friends and family asking me to design brands and websites. I had designed the brand, website, and marketing materials for my previous business, and people thought I was good at it.

I started a small studio, “GC Designs” at the time, and designed brands, websites, and marketing strategies for small businesses throughout college and into my corporate career. After exploring other career paths here and there, I always came back to the concept of building iconic brands—not just designing brands but building brands that were rooted in purpose and that connect consumers with something greater than just a product or service. I launched the GT Studio in 2020 to help businesses do just that.

Q: What problem does your business solve?

A: In a highly competitive, digital world, businesses struggle daily to build connections with their audience. We’re all over-stimulated and it takes a lot more than just an ad to drive purchasing decisions, not to mention building brand loyalty. Plus, as humans, our deepest desire is connection. We go deeper than your average brand studio and really dive into the messaging and activations that are needed to make the tiny connections that lead to the bigger, long-term connection between a brand and its consumers. A lot of this starts within the organization and moves outward through various channels depending on the business. Our goal is to turn our client’s brands into a lifestyle that their consumers strive to be a part of.

Q: What were the most difficult and most impactful lessons you’ve learned starting and running a company?

A: I think the hardest part about getting started is structuring your business in a way that works for you personally. We all have different strengths and circumstances, and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. I’ve seen and experienced a lot of different leadership styles and business structures and over time I have taken what I like from each of those and created my own. I think it’s important to remind ourselves as entrepreneurs that we have the gift of designing a life not only for ourselves, but for our team and those who interact with us. Once I learned that I wasn’t restrained by my business, everything seemed to come together.

Q: What’s been the most unexpected part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: The best part about being an entrepreneur is that a lot of things are unexpected. Every day is different and you never know what you’re going to get. Part of being a good entrepreneur is being able to pivot gracefully when it’s in the best interest of the business. Would I have said three years ago that I would be where I am today? Heck no. But I couldn’t be happier about it. It’s definitely where I’m supposed to be.

Q: Has your definition of success evolved throughout your journey as a founder?

A: My entire vision of success in business and in life has shifted dramatically throughout my journey. Going into my career, success was hustling, money, material things, and recognition—the typical things. Over time, I realized that hustling left me with chronic illness. There will never be enough money, you get tired of material things, recognition fades, and there isn’t much left after that. I had to disconnect my identity from my accomplishments to re-write my definition of success to focus more on the things I didn’t want to live without: health, family, and impact.

Q: What have you learned about building a team and a support network around yourself?

A: A mentor of mine encouraged me to develop a purpose-driven culture at the GT Studio. That purpose drives our hiring process, the clients we choose to take on, the way we treat our clients, the way our team treats each other, and so on. Since doing so, we’ve connected more deeply as a team and attracted the right people when hiring. It’s not just my purpose. It’s something my core team and I decided on together, so we all feel aligned and can celebrate moving closer to that purpose together.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: I would tell her to seek wisdom and learn from other’s mistakes but don’t be afraid to make your own. Find your purpose, follow your gut, and don’t be afraid to take the risk. Just because someone doesn’t see your vision doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea.

Q: What’s next for you and GT Studio?

A: We’re continuously looking for more ways to help our brands connect with their audience. Whether it’s in-person events and activations, new social platforms, or exploring the metaverse, we are trying our best to stay up-to-date on trends that will help our client’s stay relevant. We just brought on a new director of brand activations to lead these initiatives and we can’t wait to see what she brings to the GT Studio!

Gracie is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

