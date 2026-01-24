How a $10 Million Cut From a 5% Yield Play Hints at a Bigger Allocation Call

Key Points

SimpliFi sold 108,047 shares of BOND, with an estimated trade value of $10.11 million (based on quarterly average prices).

As of December 31, the fund reported holding 105,312 shares of the ETF worth about $9.8 million.

This change represented a 4.28% shift in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

On January 22, SimpliFi, Inc. disclosed a sale of 108,047 shares of the PIMCO Active Bond ETF (NYSE:BOND), with an estimated transaction value of $10.11 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 22, SimpliFi, Inc. reduced its holdings in the PIMCO Active Bond ETF (NYSE:BOND) by 108,047 shares. The estimated value of this transaction, based on the average closing price for the quarter, was $10.11 million. The fund’s quarter-end position in BOND declined in value by $10.11 million, a figure that incorporates both share sales and price changes.

What else to know

The post-trade BOND position represents 4.15% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: BND: $50.36 million (21.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: RSP: $32.86 million (13.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VIG: $23.04 million (9.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: IEF: $22.30 million (9.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: QEFA: $22.09 million (9.3% of AUM)

As of January 22, BOND shares were priced at $93.46, up approximately 3% over the past year, with a yield of about 5%.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $6.85 billion Yield 5.09% Price (as of January 22) $93.46

ETF snapshot

BOND’s investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments, primarily investment grade bonds, with up to 30% allocation to high yield securities.

Its underlying holdings include a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments, utilizing derivatives such as options, futures, and swaps.

It’s structured as an actively managed ETF.

PIMCO Active Bond ETF is a large actively managed fixed income fund that leverages PIMCO's expertise to dynamically allocate across investment grade and high yield bonds, aiming to deliver attractive income and risk-adjusted returns. BOND's diversified approach and active management provide flexibility to respond to changing market conditions, offering institutional investors a robust solution for core bond exposure.

What this transaction means for investors

Portfolio moves like this matter less for what was sold and more for what gets room to grow next. Trimming exposure to an actively managed core bond ETF at a time when yields sit near cycle highs suggests SimpliFi is reassessing how much ballast it really needs in a portfolio that already leans heavily toward diversified equity exposure.



The fund still keeps meaningful bond exposure through broad index vehicles like BND and IEF, but reducing a higher-fee active sleeve tightens the focus on simplicity and liquidity. That matters when rates are no longer falling fast enough to do the heavy lifting for intermediate-duration bond funds. With BOND up about 3% over the past year and a roughly 5% yield, income alone hasn’t translated into compelling total returns.



Meanwhile, SimpliFi’s largest positions remain tilted toward diversified equity strategies such as RSP and VIG, signaling comfort with equity risk even after a strong market run. Cutting back on an active bond fund while keeping core passive exposure suggests a preference for lower-cost duration and less manager discretion at this stage of the cycle.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

