Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) released a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $18.19 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $25.52 million, or $3.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.2% to $631.95 million from $673.62 million last year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.19 Mln. vs. $25.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.62 vs. $3.58 last year. -Revenue: $631.95 Mln vs. $673.62 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 625 M To $ 725 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.