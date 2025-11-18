Hovde Group Initiates Coverage of SR Bancorp (SRBK) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Hovde Group initiated coverage of SR Bancorp (NasdaqCM:SRBK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in SR Bancorp. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 87.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRBK is 0.03%, an increase of 12.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 2,685K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 214K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRBK by 16.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 179K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares , representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRBK by 48.39% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 173K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares , representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRBK by 19.13% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 161K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

