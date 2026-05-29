Hovde Group Initiates Coverage of First United (FUNC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2026, Hovde Group initiated coverage of First United (NasdaqGS:FUNC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.08% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for First United is $44.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 15.08% from its latest reported closing price of $39.00 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for First United is 97MM, an increase of 10.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in First United. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 29.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUNC is 0.05%, an increase of 27.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 3,380K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 269K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 178K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

De Lisle Partners LLP holds 164K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUNC by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 140K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUNC by 47.13% over the last quarter.

Huber Capital Management holds 120K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.