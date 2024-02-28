Hovde Group Downgrades FS KKR Capital (FSK)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Hovde Group downgraded their outlook for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.34% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for FS KKR Capital is 22.08. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 17.34% from its latest reported closing price of 18.82.

The projected annual revenue for FS KKR Capital is 1,748MM, a decrease of 4.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in FS KKR Capital. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSK is 0.38%, a decrease of 4.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.95% to 95,814K shares. The put/call ratio of FSK is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 12,296K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,018K shares, representing a decrease of 38.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 38.91% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 5,205K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,711K shares, representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 7.08% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 4,815K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,217K shares, representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 4,190K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,245K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 11.49% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 3,113K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,997K shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 8.86% over the last quarter.

FS KKR Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to BDCs with approximately $16 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

