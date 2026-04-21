HOV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: HOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $121.97, changing hands as high as $125.50 per share. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOV's low point in its 52 week range is $85.69 per share, with $162.055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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