Housing Forecast for the 50 Largest Metros, According to Zillow

The American housing market has been an uncertain once since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with high prices and low construction and availability keeping the market unstable.

That said, there are multiple pockets of housing across America that are on the upswing, with continued (or increased) construction and availability creating hot spots throughout the country. With that information in hand, the real estate marketplace tracker Zillow has drafted a housing market forecast for 2025, selecting the 50 cities expected to have the most prosperous housing sales for the year.

A number of surprising trends are on display in the forecast — especially the No. 1 spot. Last year’s No. 1 market, Minneapolis, has plummeted to No. 45. Buffalo, New York, which did not even place on the list last year, is now in the top spot thanks to increased jobs and residents and decreased home prices and rent costs.

Check out the forecast for the 50 largest metros in America.

50. New Orleans

Zillow Home Value Index: $235,657

Year-over-year growth: -1.4%

-1.4% 2025 growth forecast: -3.8%

49. San Francisco

Zillow Home Value Index: $1,140,718

Year-over-year growth: 2.7%

2025 growth forecast: -1.7%

48. San Jose, California

Zillow Home Value Index: $1,588,186

Year-over-year growth: 7.9%

2025 growth forecast: -0.2%

47. Portland, Oregon

Zillow Home Value Index: $543,814

Year-over-year growth: 1.8%

2025 growth forecast: 0.3%

46. Austin, Texas

Zillow Home Value Index: $444,248

Year-over-year growth: -3.2%

2025 growth forecast: -0.4%

45. Minneapolis

Zillow Home Value Index: $368,562

Year-over-year growth: 2.5%

2025 growth forecast: 0.2%

44. Denver

Zillow Home Value Index: $579.064

Year-over-year growth: 0.8%

2025 growth forecast: 0.1%

43. Memphis, Tennessee

Zillow Home Value Index: $233,885

Year-over-year growth: 1.1%

2025 growth forecast: 2.3%

42. Milwaukee

Zillow Home Value Index: $343,920

Year-over-year growth: 5.3%

2025 growth forecast: 2.4%

41. New York City

Zillow Home Value Index: $677,368

Year-over-year growth: 6.4%

2025 growth forecast: 1.3%

40. Jacksonville, Florida

Zillow Home Value Index: $353,501

Year-over-year growth: -0.9%

2025 growth forecast: 1.9%

39. Chicago

Zillow Home Value Index: $321,484

Year-over-year growth: 5.4%

2025 growth forecast: 1.2%

38. Houston

Zillow Home Value Index: $306,191

Year-over-year growth: 0.6%

2025 growth forecast: 0.6%

37. Sacramento, California

Zillow Home Value Index: $577,630

Year-over-year growth: 2.1%

2025 growth forecast: 0.0%

36. San Antonio

Zillow Home Value Index: $280,603

Year-over-year growth: -1.8%

2025 growth forecast: 0.3%

35. Las Vegas

Zillow Home Value Index: $428,725

Year-over-year growth: 5.1%

2025 growth forecast: 1.1%

34. Los Angeles

Zillow Home Value Index: $949,057

Year-over-year growth: 4.6%

2025 growth forecast: 1.7%

33. Baltimore

Zillow Home Value Index: $386,001

Year-over-year growth: 3.6%

2025 growth forecast: 0.8%

32. Seattle

Zillow Home Value Index: $735,683

Year-over-year growth: 5.1%

2025 growth forecast: 1.9%

31. Nashville, Tennessee

Zillow Home Value Index: $436,301

Year-over-year growth: 1.7%

2025 growth forecast: 2.2%

30. Dallas

Zillow Home Value Index: $368,683

Year-over-year growth: -0.4%

2025 growth forecast: 1..0%

29. Tampa, Florida

Zillow Home Value Index: $372,170

Year-over-year growth: -2.5%

2025 growth forecast: 2.2%

28. Washington, D.C.

Zillow Home Value Index: $567,825

Year-over-year growth: 4.4%

2025 growth forecast: 0.8%

27. Phoenix

Zillow Home Value Index: $454,001

Year-over-year growth: -0.3%

2025 growth forecast: 1.7%

26. Louisville, Kentucky

Zillow Home Value Index: $255,206

Year-over-year growth: 4.7%

2025 growth forecast: 1.9%

25. Pittsburgh

Zillow Home Value Index: $208,583

Year-over-year growth: 2.8%

2025 growth forecast: 0.6%

24. Atlanta

Zillow Home Value Index: $379.262

Year-over-year growth: 0.3%

2025 growth forecast: 2.6%

23. Orlando, Florida

Zillow Home Value Index: $391,924

Year-over-year growth: -0.3%

2025 growth forecast: 2.2%

22. Riverside, California

Zillow Home Value Index: $583,420

Year-over-year growth: 3%

2025 growth forecast: 2.4%

21. Raleigh, North Carolina

Zillow Home Value Index: $441,066

Year-over-year growth: 1.1%

2025 growth forecast: 1.7%

20. Birmingham, Alabama

Zillow Home Value Index: $247,509

Year-over-year growth: 0.7%

2025 growth forecast: 1.3%

19. San Diego

Zillow Home Value Index: $939,174

Year-over-year growth: 3.8%

2025 growth forecast: 2.5%

18. Detroit

Zillow Home Value Index: $248,126

Year-over-year growth: 4.8%

2025 growth forecast: 1.7%

17. Oklahoma City

Zillow Home Value Index: $230,466

Year-over-year growth: 2.5%

2025 growth forecast: 2.4%

16. Boston

Zillow Home Value Index: $694,494

Year-over-year growth: 4.7%

2025 growth forecast: 2.1%

15. Miami

Zillow Home Value Index: $486,056

Year-over-year growth: 1%

2025 growth forecast: 3.5%

14. Cleveland

Zillow Home Value Index: $228,140

Year-over-year growth: 6.4%

2025 growth forecast: 2.8%

13. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Zillow Home Value Index: $349,186

Year-over-year growth: 4.6%

2025 growth forecast: 2.5%

12. Columbus, Ohio

Zillow Home Value Index: $310,746

Year-over-year growth: 3.8%

2025 growth forecast: 3.1%

11. Cincinnati

Zillow Home Value Index: $281,887

Year-over-year growth: 4.6%

2025 growth forecast: 2.9%

10. Salt Lake City

Zillow Home Value Index: $543,324

Year-over-year growth: 2.8%

2025 growth forecast: 2.3%

9. Richmond, Virginia

Zillow Home Value Index: $268,957

Year-over-year growth: 4.1%

2025 growth forecast: 2.9%

8. Kansas City, Missouri

Zillow Home Value Index: $299,118

Year-over-year growth: 3.8%

2025 growth forecast: 2.7%

7. Charlotte, North Carolina

Zillow Home Value Index: $377,450

Year-over-year growth: 1.6%

2025 growth forecast: 3.2%

6. St. Louis

Zillow Home Value Index: $250,141

Year-over-year growth: 4.2%

2025 growth forecast: 1.9%

5. Philadelphia

Zillow Home Value Index: $362,744

Year-over-year growth: 4.6%

2025 growth forecast: 2.6%

4. Hartford, Connecticut

Zillow Home Value Index: $363,298

Year-over-year growth: 6.5%

2025 growth forecast: 4.2%

3. Providence, Rhode Island

Zillow Home Value Index: $484,019

Year-over-year growth: 6.7%

2025 growth forecast: 3.7%

2. Indianapolis

Zillow Home Value Index: $275,639

Year-over-year growth: 3.6%

2025 growth forecast: 3.4%

1. Buffalo, New York

Zillow Home Value Index: $260,537

Year-over-year growth: 5.7%

2025 growth forecast: 2.8%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Forecast for the 50 Largest Metros, According to Zillow

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.