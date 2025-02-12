Housing Forecast for the 50 Largest Metros, According to Zillow

The American housing market has been an uncertain once since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with high prices and low construction and availability keeping the market unstable.
That said, there are multiple pockets of housing across America that are on the upswing, with continued (or increased) construction and availability creating hot spots throughout the country. With that information in hand, the real estate marketplace tracker Zillow has drafted a housing market forecast for 2025, selecting the 50 cities expected to have the most prosperous housing sales for the year.
A number of surprising trends are on display in the forecast — especially the No. 1 spot. Last year’s No. 1 market, Minneapolis, has plummeted to No. 45. Buffalo, New York, which did not even place on the list last year, is now in the top spot thanks to increased jobs and residents and decreased home prices and rent costs.
Check out the forecast for the 50 largest metros in America.
50. New Orleans
- Zillow Home Value Index: $235,657
- Year-over-year growth: -1.4%
- 2025 growth forecast: -3.8%
49. San Francisco
- Zillow Home Value Index: $1,140,718
- Year-over-year growth: 2.7%
- 2025 growth forecast: -1.7%
48. San Jose, California
- Zillow Home Value Index: $1,588,186
- Year-over-year growth: 7.9%
- 2025 growth forecast: -0.2%
47. Portland, Oregon
- Zillow Home Value Index: $543,814
- Year-over-year growth: 1.8%
- 2025 growth forecast: 0.3%
46. Austin, Texas
- Zillow Home Value Index: $444,248
- Year-over-year growth: -3.2%
- 2025 growth forecast: -0.4%
45. Minneapolis
- Zillow Home Value Index: $368,562
- Year-over-year growth: 2.5%
- 2025 growth forecast: 0.2%
44. Denver
- Zillow Home Value Index: $579.064
- Year-over-year growth: 0.8%
- 2025 growth forecast: 0.1%
43. Memphis, Tennessee
- Zillow Home Value Index: $233,885
- Year-over-year growth: 1.1%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.3%
42. Milwaukee
- Zillow Home Value Index: $343,920
- Year-over-year growth: 5.3%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.4%
41. New York City
- Zillow Home Value Index: $677,368
- Year-over-year growth: 6.4%
- 2025 growth forecast: 1.3%
40. Jacksonville, Florida
- Zillow Home Value Index: $353,501
- Year-over-year growth: -0.9%
- 2025 growth forecast: 1.9%
39. Chicago
- Zillow Home Value Index: $321,484
- Year-over-year growth: 5.4%
- 2025 growth forecast: 1.2%
38. Houston
- Zillow Home Value Index: $306,191
- Year-over-year growth: 0.6%
- 2025 growth forecast: 0.6%
37. Sacramento, California
- Zillow Home Value Index: $577,630
- Year-over-year growth: 2.1%
- 2025 growth forecast: 0.0%
36. San Antonio
- Zillow Home Value Index: $280,603
- Year-over-year growth: -1.8%
- 2025 growth forecast: 0.3%
35. Las Vegas
- Zillow Home Value Index: $428,725
- Year-over-year growth: 5.1%
- 2025 growth forecast: 1.1%
34. Los Angeles
- Zillow Home Value Index: $949,057
- Year-over-year growth: 4.6%
- 2025 growth forecast: 1.7%
33. Baltimore
- Zillow Home Value Index: $386,001
- Year-over-year growth: 3.6%
- 2025 growth forecast: 0.8%
32. Seattle
- Zillow Home Value Index: $735,683
- Year-over-year growth: 5.1%
- 2025 growth forecast: 1.9%
31. Nashville, Tennessee
- Zillow Home Value Index: $436,301
- Year-over-year growth: 1.7%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.2%
30. Dallas
- Zillow Home Value Index: $368,683
- Year-over-year growth: -0.4%
- 2025 growth forecast: 1..0%
29. Tampa, Florida
- Zillow Home Value Index: $372,170
- Year-over-year growth: -2.5%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.2%
28. Washington, D.C.
- Zillow Home Value Index: $567,825
- Year-over-year growth: 4.4%
- 2025 growth forecast: 0.8%
27. Phoenix
- Zillow Home Value Index: $454,001
- Year-over-year growth: -0.3%
- 2025 growth forecast: 1.7%
26. Louisville, Kentucky
- Zillow Home Value Index: $255,206
- Year-over-year growth: 4.7%
- 2025 growth forecast: 1.9%
25. Pittsburgh
- Zillow Home Value Index: $208,583
- Year-over-year growth: 2.8%
- 2025 growth forecast: 0.6%
24. Atlanta
- Zillow Home Value Index: $379.262
- Year-over-year growth: 0.3%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.6%
23. Orlando, Florida
- Zillow Home Value Index: $391,924
- Year-over-year growth: -0.3%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.2%
22. Riverside, California
- Zillow Home Value Index: $583,420
- Year-over-year growth: 3%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.4%
21. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Zillow Home Value Index: $441,066
- Year-over-year growth: 1.1%
- 2025 growth forecast: 1.7%
20. Birmingham, Alabama
- Zillow Home Value Index: $247,509
- Year-over-year growth: 0.7%
- 2025 growth forecast: 1.3%
19. San Diego
- Zillow Home Value Index: $939,174
- Year-over-year growth: 3.8%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.5%
18. Detroit
- Zillow Home Value Index: $248,126
- Year-over-year growth: 4.8%
- 2025 growth forecast: 1.7%
17. Oklahoma City
- Zillow Home Value Index: $230,466
- Year-over-year growth: 2.5%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.4%
16. Boston
- Zillow Home Value Index: $694,494
- Year-over-year growth: 4.7%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.1%
15. Miami
- Zillow Home Value Index: $486,056
- Year-over-year growth: 1%
- 2025 growth forecast: 3.5%
14. Cleveland
- Zillow Home Value Index: $228,140
- Year-over-year growth: 6.4%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.8%
13. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Zillow Home Value Index: $349,186
- Year-over-year growth: 4.6%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.5%
12. Columbus, Ohio
- Zillow Home Value Index: $310,746
- Year-over-year growth: 3.8%
- 2025 growth forecast: 3.1%
11. Cincinnati
- Zillow Home Value Index: $281,887
- Year-over-year growth: 4.6%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.9%
10. Salt Lake City
- Zillow Home Value Index: $543,324
- Year-over-year growth: 2.8%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.3%
9. Richmond, Virginia
- Zillow Home Value Index: $268,957
- Year-over-year growth: 4.1%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.9%
8. Kansas City, Missouri
- Zillow Home Value Index: $299,118
- Year-over-year growth: 3.8%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.7%
7. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Zillow Home Value Index: $377,450
- Year-over-year growth: 1.6%
- 2025 growth forecast: 3.2%
6. St. Louis
- Zillow Home Value Index: $250,141
- Year-over-year growth: 4.2%
- 2025 growth forecast: 1.9%
5. Philadelphia
- Zillow Home Value Index: $362,744
- Year-over-year growth: 4.6%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.6%
4. Hartford, Connecticut
- Zillow Home Value Index: $363,298
- Year-over-year growth: 6.5%
- 2025 growth forecast: 4.2%
3. Providence, Rhode Island
- Zillow Home Value Index: $484,019
- Year-over-year growth: 6.7%
- 2025 growth forecast: 3.7%
2. Indianapolis
- Zillow Home Value Index: $275,639
- Year-over-year growth: 3.6%
- 2025 growth forecast: 3.4%
1. Buffalo, New York
- Zillow Home Value Index: $260,537
- Year-over-year growth: 5.7%
- 2025 growth forecast: 2.8%
