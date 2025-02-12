News & Insights

Housing Forecast for the 50 Largest Metros, According to Zillow

February 12, 2025 — 09:00 am EST

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

The American housing market has been an uncertain once since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with high prices and low construction and availability keeping the market unstable.

That said, there are multiple pockets of housing across America that are on the upswing, with continued (or increased) construction and availability creating hot spots throughout the country. With that information in hand, the real estate marketplace tracker Zillow has drafted a housing market forecast for 2025, selecting the 50 cities expected to have the most prosperous housing sales for the year.

A number of surprising trends are on display in the forecast — especially the No. 1 spot. Last year’s No. 1 market, Minneapolis, has plummeted to No. 45. Buffalo, New York, which did not even place on the list last year, is now in the top spot thanks to increased jobs and residents and decreased home prices and rent costs.

Check out the forecast for the 50 largest metros in America.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - JUNE 8 - A scenic backyard view in a local neighborhood on June 8 2019 in Anchorage Alaska.

50. New Orleans

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $235,657
  • Year-over-year growth: -1.4%
  • 2025 growth forecast: -3.8%

San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

49. San Francisco

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $1,140,718
  • Year-over-year growth: 2.7%
  • 2025 growth forecast: -1.7%

San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

48. San Jose, California

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $1,588,186
  • Year-over-year growth: 7.9%
  • 2025 growth forecast: -0.2%
St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

47. Portland, Oregon

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $543,814
  • Year-over-year growth: 1.8%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 0.3%
Cityscape of downtown Austin from the west in Zilker park 2025 stock photo

46. Austin, Texas

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $444,248
  • Year-over-year growth: -3.2%
  • 2025 growth forecast: -0.4%
Minneapolis Minnesota cityscape view

45. Minneapolis

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $368,562
  • Year-over-year growth: 2.5%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 0.2%
Sunset over Denver cityscape, aerial view from the city park.

44. Denver

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $579.064
  • Year-over-year growth: 0.8%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 0.1%

43. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $233,885
  • Year-over-year growth: 1.1%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.3%
The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

42. Milwaukee

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $343,920
  • Year-over-year growth: 5.3%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.4%
Statue of Liberty n New York stock photo

41. New York City

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $677,368
  • Year-over-year growth: 6.4%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 1.3%
Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.

40. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $353,501
  • Year-over-year growth: -0.9%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 1.9%
Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA.

39. Chicago

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $321,484
  • Year-over-year growth: 5.4%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 1.2%

Houston Texas sunset skyline

38. Houston

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $306,191
  • Year-over-year growth: 0.6%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 0.6%
Downtown Sacramento.

37. Sacramento, California

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $577,630
  • Year-over-year growth: 2.1%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 0.0%
San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown city skyline

36. San Antonio

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $280,603
  • Year-over-year growth: -1.8%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 0.3%
A front view of the iconic Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign in the Nevada, USA city.

35. Las Vegas

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $428,725
  • Year-over-year growth: 5.1%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 1.1%
Los Angeles

34. Los Angeles

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $949,057
  • Year-over-year growth: 4.6%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 1.7%

This photo was taken of Baltimore, MD while flying a helicopter at an altitude of 1000 feet above ground level and passing the city on June 12, 2017 while on a photo mission from a promotions company for twelve golfing resorts.

33. Baltimore

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $386,001
  • Year-over-year growth: 3.6%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 0.8%
Seattle

32. Seattle

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $735,683
  • Year-over-year growth: 5.1%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 1.9%
Nashville, Tenn.

31. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $436,301
  • Year-over-year growth: 1.7%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.2%
View over the Dealey Plaza in the city of Dallas.

30. Dallas

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $368,683
  • Year-over-year growth: -0.4%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 1..0%
Tampa, Fla.

29. Tampa, Florida

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $372,170
  • Year-over-year growth: -2.5%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.2%

Washington DC

28. Washington, D.C.

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $567,825
  • Year-over-year growth: 4.4%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 0.8%
Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

27. Phoenix

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $454,001
  • Year-over-year growth: -0.3%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 1.7%
LOUISVILLE KENTUCKY, USA - MAY 15, 2016.

26. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $255,206
  • Year-over-year growth: 4.7%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 1.9%
An early morning photo of the Andy Warhol Bridge which leads to downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

25. Pittsburgh

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $208,583
  • Year-over-year growth: 2.8%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 0.6%
Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

24. Atlanta

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $379.262
  • Year-over-year growth: 0.3%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.6%

Orlando, Florida, USA downtown cityscape over the highway.

23. Orlando, Florida

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $391,924
  • Year-over-year growth: -0.3%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.2%
Downtown Riverside skyline aerial view with Blue Mountain (center), Box Springs Mountain (right), and the partially snowcapped San Bernardino Mountains in the far distance.

22. Riverside, California

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $583,420
  • Year-over-year growth: 3%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.4%
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

21. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $441,066
  • Year-over-year growth: 1.1%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 1.7%
Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

20. Birmingham, Alabama

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $247,509
  • Year-over-year growth: 0.7%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 1.3%
San Diego, California, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

19. San Diego

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $939,174
  • Year-over-year growth: 3.8%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.5%

Aerial view of Detroit city with Woodward ave.

18. Detroit

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $248,126
  • Year-over-year growth: 4.8%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 1.7%
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

17. Oklahoma City

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $230,466
  • Year-over-year growth: 2.5%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.4%
Boston, Massachusetts, USA cityscape at the Old State House on the Freedom Trail

16. Boston

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $694,494
  • Year-over-year growth: 4.7%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.1%
Miami-Florida

15. Miami

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $486,056
  • Year-over-year growth: 1%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 3.5%
Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

14. Cleveland

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $228,140
  • Year-over-year growth: 6.4%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.8%

Virginia Beach ocean

13. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $349,186
  • Year-over-year growth: 4.6%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.5%
High Angle View of Downtown Columbus Skyline on Clear Day stock photo

12. Columbus, Ohio

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $310,746
  • Year-over-year growth: 3.8%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 3.1%
Cincinnati, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Ohio River.

11. Cincinnati

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $281,887
  • Year-over-year growth: 4.6%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.9%
Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.S. state of Utah.

10. Salt Lake City

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $543,324
  • Year-over-year growth: 2.8%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.3%
Richmond, Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the James River.

9. Richmond, Virginia

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $268,957
  • Year-over-year growth: 4.1%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.9%

Kansas City, Missouri

8. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $299,118
  • Year-over-year growth: 3.8%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.7%
charlotte north carolina

7. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $377,450
  • Year-over-year growth: 1.6%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 3.2%
St. Louis

6. St. Louis

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $250,141
  • Year-over-year growth: 4.2%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 1.9%
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA downtown city skyline.

5. Philadelphia

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $362,744
  • Year-over-year growth: 4.6%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.6%

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

4. Hartford, Connecticut

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $363,298
  • Year-over-year growth: 6.5%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 4.2%
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

3. Providence, Rhode Island

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $484,019
  • Year-over-year growth: 6.7%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 3.7%
Beautiful architecture in downtown Indianapolis, INDIANA, along the central canal

2. Indianapolis

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $275,639
  • Year-over-year growth: 3.6%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 3.4%
Buffalo is the second largest city in the state of New York and the 81st most populous city in the United States.

1. Buffalo, New York

  • Zillow Home Value Index: $260,537
  • Year-over-year growth: 5.7%
  • 2025 growth forecast: 2.8%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Forecast for the 50 Largest Metros, According to Zillow

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

