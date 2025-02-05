Household Net Worth is Highest in These States – 2025 Study

Across the United States, the median household net worth is estimated to be $187,690. Net worth includes the assets a household has – minus debts – and gives a general estimate of a home's relative wealth and financial profile. It includes the value of home equity, balance of deposit accounts such as checking and savings, retirement savings and potentially other items of value. Nearly 60% of households in the U.S. have a net worth of $100,000 or more after accounting for debts, with 29.2% having a net worth of $500,000 or more. But the average net worth varies widely from state to state.

With this in mind, SmartAsset examined the latest net worth data and account balances across the U.S. to determine the median financial profile of households in each state.

Key Findings

Hawaiians have the highest net worth at over $500,000. The median net worth in Hawaii including home equity is $502,563 in 2024 dollars. This is 20% more than the median net worth in second-place Washington state ($398,881). Hawaiians also have the highest median retirement savings at $159,510 and the highest median balance in deposit accounts at $43,499.

New Jersey residents have some of the highest retirement and emergency fund savings. Despite ranking ninth overall for highest net worth, New Jersey residents rank second only to Hawaii in deposit accounts with a median balance of $21,268. For retirement savings, New Jersey ranks third overall with an average of $137,179.

80% of Maine households have home equity. Maine has the highest prevalence of home equity included in their net worth calculation. The median homeowner has $212,680 in equity. Overall, Maine ranked fourth-highest net worth at a median $326,570. Meanwhile, only 49.6% of households in New York have home equity to count, the lowest nationwide.

Maryland households have the most retirement accounts. Across the nation, an average 60.3% of households have tax-advantaged retirement accounts such as 401(k)s or IRAs. In Maryland, that number is 75%. The median balance across these accounts in this state is $108,467 per household. Maryland ranks sixth for highest net worth overall at $323,912.

Households in this state have the lowest net worth. Louisiana households have a median net worth of only $76,458, less than half of the U.S. median. This includes a median $47,640 in retirement accounts and $6,061 in deposit accounts. Louisiana has the most households with a net worth under $100,000 at 54.4%.

Arkansas households have the lowest retirement savings. Retirement accounts here have a median household balance of $40,303, compared to the U.S. median of $79,755 across retirement accounts. Overall, the median net worth in Arkansas is the fourth-lowest nationwide at $99,407.

Top 10 States With the Highest Net Worth

States are ranked by the median household net worth.

Hawaii Median net worth: $502,563

Median retirement savings: $159,510

Median deposit account balance: $43,599

Median home equity: $531,700

Median equity in vehicles: $22,704

Households with net worth of $1 to $24,999: 8.9%

Households with a net worth of $25,000 to $99,999: 4.4%

Households with a net worth of $100,000 to $499,999: 30.8%

Households with a net worth of $500,000 or more: 48.1% Washington Median net worth: $398,881

Median retirement savings: $116,974

Median deposit account balance: $19,035

Median home equity: $376,444

Median equity in vehicles: $17,971

Households with net worth of $1 to $24,999: 11.9%

Households with a net worth of $25,000 to $99,999: 9.8%

Households with a net worth of $100,000 to $499,999: 28.3%

Households with a net worth of $500,000 or more: 43.0% Massachusetts Median net worth: $327,953

Median retirement savings: $152,066

Median deposit account balance: $17,387

Median home equity: $345,605

Median equity in vehicles: $18,078

Households with net worth of $1 to $24,999: 17.4%

Households with a net worth of $25,000 to $99,999: 8.1%

Households with a net worth of $100,000 to $499,999: 27.5%

Households with a net worth of $500,000 or more: 41.4% Maine Median net worth: $326,570

Median retirement savings: $106,340

Median deposit account balance: $15,951

Median home equity: $212,680

Median equity in vehicles: $15,100

Households with net worth of $1 to $24,999: 11.2%

Households with a net worth of $25,000 to $99,999: 5.4%

Households with a net worth of $100,000 to $499,999: 43.2%

Households with a net worth of $500,000 or more: 33.2% Utah Median net worth: $324,975

Median retirement savings: $73,375

Median deposit account balance: $13,984

Median home equity: $309,449

Median equity in vehicles: $15,855

Households with net worth of $1 to $24,999: 10.3%

Households with a net worth of $25,000 to $99,999: 10.5%

Households with a net worth of $100,000 to $499,999: 32.9%

Households with a net worth of $500,000 or more: 37.6% Maryland Median net worth: $323,912

Median retirement savings: $108,467

Median deposit account balance: $13,186

Median home equity: $233,948

Median equity in vehicles: $16,344

Households with net worth of $1 to $24,999: 8.3%

Households with a net worth of $25,000 to $99,999: 12.6%

Households with a net worth of $100,000 to $499,999: 32.8%

Households with a net worth of $500,000 or more: 37.3% Colorado Median net worth: $301,687

Median retirement savings: $116,442

Median deposit account balance: $14,888

Median home equity: $340,288

Median equity in vehicles: $15,738

Households with net worth of $1 to $24,999: 14.7%

Households with a net worth of $25,000 to $99,999: 12.1%

Households with a net worth of $100,000 to $499,999: 21.1%

Households with a net worth of $500,000 or more: 41.9% California Median net worth: $295,838

Median retirement savings: $96,131

Median deposit account balance: $17,046

Median home equity: $531,700

Median equity in vehicles: $15,632

Households with net worth of $1 to $24,999: 17.3%

Households with a net worth of $25,000 to $99,999: 12.0%

Households with a net worth of $100,000 to $499,999: 22.0%

Households with a net worth of $500,000 or more: 40.1% New Jersey Median net worth: $284,672

Median retirement savings: $137,179

Median deposit account balance: $21,268

Median home equity: $319,020

Median equity in vehicles: $17,418

Households with net worth of $1 to $24,999: 19.3%

Households with a net worth of $25,000 to $99,999: 11.7%

Households with a net worth of $100,000 to $499,999: 22.7%

Households with a net worth of $500,000 or more: 40.4% Montana

Median net worth: $273,187

Median retirement savings: $89,964

Median deposit account balance: $14,388

Median home equity: $303,069

Median equity in vehicles: $18,099

Households with net worth of $1 to $24,999: 9.5%

Households with a net worth of $25,000 to $99,999: 14.1%

Households with a net worth of $100,000 to $499,999: 22.1%

Households with a net worth of $500,000 or more: 40.3%

Data and Methodology

Household net worth and asset data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau for 2022. A cumulative 6.34% inflation rate (CPI-U) between December 2022 and December 2024 was applied to figures to translate estimates to December 2024 dollars. Data was available for 44 states (Alaska, Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming were excluded).

