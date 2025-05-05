This House of Representative Just Bought Up To $195K In Bio-Techne Stock

A report on May 2, 2025 shows that Representative April McClain Delaney from Maryland purchase stock in Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH), valued between $13,013 and $195,000. According to the May filing, the transaction occurred on May 2, 2025.

At the time of writing, Bio-Techne shares are trading up 0.41% at $50.7.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, April McClain Delaney made 76 stock trades totaling more than $160 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like A.O. Smith and Corpay. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Toro (NYSE:TTC): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Dayforce (NYSE:DAY): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of April McClain Delaney's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Bio-Techne TECH STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-29 Toro TTC STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-04-29 Dayforce DAY STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-04-28 Markel Group MKL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-24 A.O. Smith AOS STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-16

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

