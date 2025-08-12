Hour Loop, Inc. Reveals Advance In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Hour Loop, Inc. (HOUR) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.18 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $0.65 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to $27.10 million from $28.07 million last year.

Hour Loop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

