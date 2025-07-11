Houlihan Lokey Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $192.75, along with a high estimate of $209.00 and a low estimate of $185.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $174.25, the current average has increased by 10.62%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Houlihan Lokey. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $209.00 $185.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $192.00 $159.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $185.00 $183.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $185.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Houlihan Lokey. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Houlihan Lokey. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Houlihan Lokey compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Houlihan Lokey compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Houlihan Lokey's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Houlihan Lokey analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Inc is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments world-wide with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates in three segments. In the Corporate Finance business segment, it provides M&A and capital markets advisory services. Through the Financial Restructuring business segment, the company advises on some of the complex restructurings around the world. The Financial and Valuation Advisory Services business segment provides valuation and financial opinion, and financial and strategic consulting practices in the United States.

Houlihan Lokey: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Houlihan Lokey displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Houlihan Lokey's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Houlihan Lokey's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HLI

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for HLI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.