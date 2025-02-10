Hoth Therapeutics Partners With OnTargetx R&D - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) announced its collaboration with OnTargetx R&D to advance research for its cancer-fighting therapeutic, HT-KIT. The study focuses on: development and optimization of staining methods for markers; processing and qualitative evaluation of tissue samples by a board-certified pathologist to determine the presence of markers; and comprehensive reporting and insights to support the continued development of HT-KIT.

"This partnership is instrumental in our efforts to advance HT-KIT, a promising therapeutic aimed at targeting c-Kit in cancer treatments," said Robb Knie, CEO at Hoth Therapeutics.

