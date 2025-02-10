Hoth Therapeutics Partners With OnTargetx R&D - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) announced its collaboration with OnTargetx R&D to advance research for its cancer-fighting therapeutic, HT-KIT. The study focuses on: development and optimization of staining methods for markers; processing and qualitative evaluation of tissue samples by a board-certified pathologist to determine the presence of markers; and comprehensive reporting and insights to support the continued development of HT-KIT.

"This partnership is instrumental in our efforts to advance HT-KIT, a promising therapeutic aimed at targeting c-Kit in cancer treatments," said Robb Knie, CEO at Hoth Therapeutics.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.