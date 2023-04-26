News & Insights

Markets
HOTH

Hoth Therapeutics Down 17% After Announcing LoI To Merge With Algorithm

April 26, 2023 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) shares are sliding more than 17 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to merge with Algorithm Sciences Inc. Through the merger, Algorithm will become the majority holder of Hoth.

Mike Tilton will be the new CEO, and David Cavalier will be the CFO, while Algorithm's current chairman Anthony Zook will be nominated as chairman of the combined company.

Currently, Hoth shares are at $1.56, down 17.61 on a volume of 3,545,210.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOTH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.