Hoth Secures Key China Patent For HT-KIT Cancer Program, Strengthening Global IP Position

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH), has received approval from the China National Intellectual Property Administration for a major patent covering its HT-KIT cancer program, expanding international protection for the company's targeted oncology platform.

The newly issued patent, which originated from a PCT international application, covers technology designed to induce apoptosis in cancer cells by disrupting KIT-driven signaling pathways.

KIT dysregulation is associated with several tumor types, and the HT-KIT approach aims to selectively target disease-driving cells while limiting off-target effects.

Hoth stated that securing patent coverage in China, one of the world's largest oncology markets, strengthens its global intellectual property estate and supports future development and potential partnership opportunities for the HT-KIT program.

The HT-KIT platform is part of Hoth's broader pipeline of oncology and immunology candidates, with the company continuing to expand its international patent portfolio as programs advance.

HOTH has traded between $0.65 and $2.11 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1.11, up 4.64%

