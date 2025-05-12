Markets
HOTH

Hoth Reports Positive Preclinical Results For HT-KIT

May 12, 2025 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for unmet medical needs, Monday announced compelling preclinical data for HT-KIT, its proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutic designed to target and silence aberrant KIT gene expression—implicated in a variety of rare, treatment-resistant cancers.

HT-KIT is engineered to selectively bind to mutant KIT mRNA transcripts and block their translation, thereby preventing the production of the KIT protein, a critical driver of tumor growth in cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), systemic mastocytosis, and certain acute leukemias.

"We believe HT-KIT represents a first-in-class approach to treating KIT-mutated cancers at the genetic level, offering hope for patients who have exhausted traditional therapies," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "The strength of our preclinical data positions HT-KIT as a powerful candidate for precision oncology. We are moving rapidly toward IND submission and are eager to begin human trials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HOTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.