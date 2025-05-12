Hoth Reports Positive Preclinical Results For HT-KIT

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for unmet medical needs, Monday announced compelling preclinical data for HT-KIT, its proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutic designed to target and silence aberrant KIT gene expression—implicated in a variety of rare, treatment-resistant cancers.

HT-KIT is engineered to selectively bind to mutant KIT mRNA transcripts and block their translation, thereby preventing the production of the KIT protein, a critical driver of tumor growth in cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), systemic mastocytosis, and certain acute leukemias.

"We believe HT-KIT represents a first-in-class approach to treating KIT-mutated cancers at the genetic level, offering hope for patients who have exhausted traditional therapies," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "The strength of our preclinical data positions HT-KIT as a powerful candidate for precision oncology. We are moving rapidly toward IND submission and are eager to begin human trials.

