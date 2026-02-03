Hotel Shilla Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Hotel Shilla (008775.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company was 16.6 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 64.0 billion won, prior year. Net loss from continuing operation before income tax was 40.9 billion won compared to a loss of 63.4 billion won, last year.

Fourth quarter sales were 1.05 trillion won compared to 947.81 billion won, last year, up 10.3%.

Hotel Shilla shares are currently trading at 46,950 won, up 1.95%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.