Is This Hot New AI Crypto a Millionaire-Maker?

Key Points

Venice is up more than 400% this year, largely on the basis of new hype around AI agents.

While the performance of Venice this year has been impressive, it is still down more than 60% from its all-time high in 2025.

Other hot AI cryptos have followed the same pattern of boom and bust, making Venice a highly speculative investment.

10 stocks we like better than Venice Token ›

Here we go again. A hot new artificial intelligence (AI) crypto -- Venice (CRYPTO: VVV) -- has seemingly appeared out of nowhere, and is absolutely on fire right now. It's up 460% for the year, and now ranks among the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the world with a market cap of $430 million at the time of this writing.

For crypto investors, Venice has become the hottest new way to play the AI investment thesis in 2026. But does this crypto have any realistic chance to become a millionaire-maker over the long haul?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Venice is a highly volatile AI crypto

Venice, the crypto token for Venice AI (a privacy-focused uncensored AI platform for chat, image generation, and code creation), soared to stratospheric heights as soon as it started trading in January 2025. Right out of the gate, Venice rallied from a price of $0.50 to a price of $22.45.

For a brief moment, Venice looked like a no-brainer, instant millionaire-maker. All you had to do was ride the AI investment wave and wait for your Venice crypto holdings to soar in value.

But then came the crash. All the hoopla, buzz, and speculation over AI turned out to be exactly that -- just a lot of hoopla, buzz, and speculation. Within days, the price of Venice cratered back down to the $3 level. Then, for a long stretch of time, Venice did absolutely nothing.

However, the hype for Venice has once again in motion. In March, reports circulated that Venice AI had been chosen as a recommended AI model provider for OpenClaw, a new AI agent project.

That brings us to now. You can view Venice in one of two ways. If you're a glass-half-full type of investor, you're probably raving over the fact that Venice is up 460% this year. If you're a glass-half-empty type of investor, you're probably lamenting the fact that Venice is down 60% from its all-time high in 2025.

The problem with AI cryptos

The big caveat here is that AI cryptos tend to soar in value, only to crash later. Trends go in and out of vogue, and prices can zigzag wildly. That has been the case with some of the most popular AI cryptos of the past three years: Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO), Render (CRYPTO: RENDER), Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (CRYPTO: FET), and Virtuals Protocol (CRYPTO: VIRTUAL).

At one time or another, all of these have been promoted as the one AI crypto you needed to have in your portfolio. Unfortunately, none of them have lived up to their initial hype. Bittensor, for example, is down 70% from its all-time high in 2024. Render is down 85%. Artificial Superintelligence Alliance is down 95%.

If history is any guide, Venice is unlikely to be a millionaire-maker. Instead of hunting for the next big AI crypto, it might be more productive to invest in an AI-themed ETF. You'll be able to diversify your risk, and you'll still be able to capture a significant amount of upside from growth in the AI sector.

Should you buy stock in Venice Token right now?

Before you buy stock in Venice Token, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Venice Token wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 20, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Fetch. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bittensor, Fetch, and Render. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.