Hostelworld Reiterates 2025 Adj. EBITDA Guidance

(RTTNews) - Hostelworld issued an update on trading for the nine months up to 30 September 2025. Third quarter Generated revenue grew 5% year-on-year, driven by a 2% increase in bookings and a 3% rise in Average Booking Value.

Year-to-date net revenue was 72.6 million euros, broadly flat from last year, reflecting 1% growth in net bookings offset by lower deferred revenue benefits compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 15.4 million euros with a 21% margin, reflecting planned investments in growth initiatives and the timing of deferred revenue.

The Group reiterated full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance, which remains in line with the current market consensus of 19.8 million euros.

