Host-Plus Becomes Major Bapcor Ltd Shareholder

May 27, 2024 — 12:27 am EDT

Bapcor Ltd (AU:BAP) has released an update.

Host-Plus Pty Limited has emerged as a substantial holder in Bapcor Limited, acquiring a 5.68% stake with 19,273,413 ordinary shares. This holding was established on 22nd May 2024, with Host-Plus Pty Limited having legal and beneficial ownership as trustee of both the Hostplus Pooled Superannuation Trust and the Hostplus Superannuation Fund. The detailed considerations for the acquisition and the nature of the associations involved are outlined in the official documentation.

