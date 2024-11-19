Host-Plus Acquires Stake in Ora Banda Mining

Ora Banda Mining (AU:OBM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Host-Plus Pty Limited has become a substantial holder in Ora Banda Mining Limited, acquiring 93,446,550 ordinary shares, which constitutes a 5.01% voting power in the company. This development highlights a significant investment move in the mining sector, potentially impacting Ora Banda’s stock dynamics.
For further insights into AU:OBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
- ‘Don’t Dive in Just Yet,’ Says RBC About Lucid Stock
- Another Paramount+ (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Hike in Europe
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.