Host-Plus Acquires Stake in Ora Banda Mining

Ora Banda Mining (AU:OBM) has released an update.

Host-Plus Pty Limited has become a substantial holder in Ora Banda Mining Limited, acquiring 93,446,550 ordinary shares, which constitutes a 5.01% voting power in the company. This development highlights a significant investment move in the mining sector, potentially impacting Ora Banda’s stock dynamics.

