Host Hotels & Resorts Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $135 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $108 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $1.603 billion from $1.428 billion last year.

Host Hotels & Resorts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

