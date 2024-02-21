Host Hotels & Resorts Q4 FFO Declines

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Host Hotels & Resorts Wednesday announced fourth-quarter funds from operations of $311 million or $0.44 a share, down from $316 million or $0.44 a share last year.

Adjusted FFO stood at $311 million or $0.44 a share, compared to $316 million or $0.44 a share prior year.

Profit declined to $132 million or $0.19 a share from $147 million or $0.20 a share in the previous year.

Analysts, on average, surveyed by Thomson Reuters had estimated a profit of $0.20 per share for the same period.

Revenue increased to $1.3 billion from last year's $1.2 billion.

Looking ahead, the real estate company anticipates FFO and AFFO of $1.92 to $2.04 per share, and a profit of $0.99 to $1.11 per share for the fiscal year 2024.

