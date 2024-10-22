Hoshino Resorts REIT Announces Unit Split and Forecast Update

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (JP:3287) has released an update.

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. has announced a two-for-one unit split to enhance investment unit liquidity and broaden their investor base. The company is also amending its Articles of Incorporation to accommodate the increased number of units and revising the forecast distribution per unit for the fiscal period ending April 2025. These changes aim to align with the recent implementation of the new Nippon Individual Savings Account and encourage individual investment.

