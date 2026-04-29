Horton (DHI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

Looking at the chart above, DHI's low point in its 52 week range is $114.17 per share, with $184.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.49. The DHI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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