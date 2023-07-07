Hornby Buys 25% Stake In Warlord Games For 1.25 Mln Pounds

(RTTNews) - Hornby Plc (HRN.L), a model railways manufacturing firm, said on Friday that it has acquired a 25 percent stake in Warlord Games Limited., for 1.25 million pounds in cash.

Phoenix UK Fund Limited, Hornby's subordinated lender, has agreed an extension to the term and the amount of its existing secured credit facility to fund the acquisition.

The Facility is being extended from 9 million pounds to 11.25 million pounds and the term extended by 12 months to December 31, 2024.

With this, Hornby has the option to acquire a majority stake in Warlord on or around the second year of this initial acquisition and to buy any remaining shares in the future.

Warlord, a maker of tabletop wargames, miniatures, accessories, and others is primarily operates in the UK.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.