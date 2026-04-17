Hormuz Volatility: Stocks With Strong Shareholder Yield for Stability

An updated edition of the March 10, 2026, article.

The escalation of the Iran war in 2026 has culminated in a severe disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy trade. The waterway, which typically carries nearly 20% of global oil flows, has faced near-total closure amid military conflict and naval blockades.

According to a Reuters article, Iran’s actions and the subsequent military response effectively blocked a significant portion of global oil shipments, forcing producers to shut in supply, creating a sharp mismatch between physical and futures oil markets.

The scale of disruption is unprecedented in modern energy markets, rivaling historical oil crises and introducing a new layer of geopolitical risk premium into commodity pricing.

In such conditions, companies that consistently return cash to shareholders can offer a valuable layer of protection.

Stocks with strong shareholder yield not only provide income through dividends but also support valuations through buybacks and disciplined capital allocation. As geopolitical risks and macro uncertainty persist in 2026, these companies may serve as an important anchor for investor portfolios navigating turbulent markets.

Among companies offering attractive shareholder yields are Eni E, Shell SHEL, TIM TIMB and Yum China YUMC. These stocks also have a favorable Zacks Rank and Style Scores, indicating potential upside in share prices this year and, in turn, supporting investor wealth creation.

Oil Prices Surge Amid Supply Shock

The supply disruption has triggered a sharp spike in crude prices. Physical crude benchmarks have surged to $120 per barrel, reflecting acute shortages in available supply.

Even as diplomatic efforts intermittently ease tensions, oil markets remain volatile. Per Reuters reports, Brent crude continues to trade near elevated levels due to persistent uncertainty around supply flows and constrained shipping activity through Hormuz.

This Bloomberg report has also described the current episode as the largest oil supply shock in history, with shortages already spreading across Asian markets and global inventories tightening.

Supply-Chain Disruptions Amplify Inflation Risks

Beyond energy markets, the Hormuz disruption has triggered widespread supply-chain bottlenecks.

Shipping constraints and reduced tanker traffic have limited the flow of crude and refined products, with Reuters noting that tanker activity remains well below pre-war levels.

The impact extends beyond oil, as the crisis has disrupted fertilizers, food supply chains and industrial inputs, increasing costs across multiple sectors. The broader economic fallout is evident in rising transportation and logistics expenses, shortages of key commodities, and increased insurance and freight premiums, all of which are adding to inflationary pressures and straining global supply chains.

Per this article from Al Habtoor Research Center, economists estimate that sustained oil prices near $100 per barrel could add 0.6-1.3 percentage points to inflation, reinforcing concerns of a renewed inflation cycle.

The higher energy prices have already begun complicating the inflation outlook, raising concerns among policymakers and investors alike.

Inflation Threat Complicates Fed Rate Path

The resurgence of inflation risks has direct implications for monetary policy.

Federal Reserve officials are increasingly cautious about the timing and scale of rate cuts. According to a Reuters article, expectations for aggressive easing are likely to be scaled back, with policymakers potentially having fewer rate cuts as inflation remains above target levels.

Markets are adjusting accordingly, with interest rates expected to remain elevated for longer as inflation concerns persist. This environment is putting pressure on equity valuations, as higher discount rates reduce the present value of future earnings. Volatility is rising across asset classes, reflecting heightened uncertainty and shifting investor expectations.

Analysts warn that a prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could create a stagflation-like environment, combining slower growth with persistent inflation, which is historically one of the biggest setbacks for equity investors.

Why Shareholder Yield Offers Stability

Shareholder yield has emerged as a compelling defensive investment framework, combining dividend payouts, net share buybacks and debt reduction to capture total capital returned to investors. Companies with strong shareholder yield typically exhibit robust free cash flow, solid balance sheets and disciplined capital allocation — traits that become especially valuable during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty.

Dividends provide a steady income cushion in volatile markets, while buybacks support earnings per share and valuations. Consistent capital returns signal financial discipline, as such firms tend to avoid excessive leverage and aggressive expansion.

A Defensive Playbook for 2026

The Hormuz crisis underscores how geopolitical risks can rapidly cascade into global markets through energy prices, inflation and monetary policy.

Amid persistent oil supply disruptions, strained supply chains and increasing uncertainty around rate cuts, investors face a complex macroeconomic environment.

In such conditions, stocks with strong shareholder yield offer a critical advantage. By combining income generation, capital return and financial resilience, these companies provide a buffer against volatility while maintaining long-term return potential.

As the Iran war continues to reshape global energy dynamics, shareholder yield strategies may serve as a reliable anchor for portfolios navigating one of the most uncertain environments in recent years.

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4 Stocks With Strong Shareholders’ Yield

Eni stands out as a strong candidate for high shareholder yield due to its attractive dividend payments, consistent share buybacks and effective debt management. The company offers a good dividend yield of around 3.07%.

E has increased its dividend payout 10 times in the past five years, reflecting an annualized dividend growth rate of 7.9%. The payout ratio of 48% indicates that the company is paying less than its income, which is sustainable over the long term. This also reflects that Eni is keeping funds for better investment opportunities.

Eni has also repurchased shares worth EUR 1.9 billion in 2025. The company completed the 2025 buy-back program in February 2026. It also reduced its long-term debt from $28.06 billion (in 2021) to $22.79 billion (as of December 2025-end).

Eni’s shareholder yield remains impressive, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking a combination of income and capital appreciation while benefiting from disciplined capital allocation.

E currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Zacks VGM Score of A, implying strong potential for continued uptrend. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shell is one of the leading oil supermajors — a group of U.S. and Europe-based energy multinationals with operations spanning nearly every corner of the globe — and can offer stability to investors’ portfolios through its strong shareholder yield. The company offers a moderate dividend yield of around 3.31%.

SHEL has increased its dividend payout eight times in the past five years, reflecting an annualized dividend growth rate of 13.8%. The payout ratio of 46% indicates that the company is paying less than its income, which is sustainable over the long term. This also reflects that SHEL is keeping funds for better investment opportunities. The company also repurchased shares worth $13.9 billion in 2025. It has also reduced its long-term debt from $80.87 billion in 2021 to $66.52 billion as of 2025-end.

Shell’s shareholder yield remains impressive, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking a combination of income and capital appreciation while benefiting from disciplined capital allocation.

SHEL currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 and a Zacks VGM Score of B, implying strong upside potential.

Tim is one of leading mobile cellular service in Brazil, with potential to offer stability amid rising volatility through its attractive dividend payments, share buybacks and effective debt management. The company offers a moderate dividend yield of around 3.98%.

TIMB has increased its dividend payout 13 times in the past five years, reflecting an annualized dividend growth rate of 23.83%. The payout ratio of 88% indicates that the company is paying less than its income, which is sustainable over the long term. This also reflects that TIM is keeping funds for better investment opportunities.

The company repurchased 33.5 million shares in 2025. It has also reduced its long-term debt from $2.77 billion in 2022 to $2.49 billion as of 2025-end.

TIM’s shareholder yield remains impressive, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking a combination of income and capital appreciation while benefiting from disciplined capital allocation.

TIMB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Zacks VGM Score of A, implying continued upside potential.

Yum China is another strong candidate for high shareholder yield due to its attractive dividend payments, share buybacks and effective debt management. The company offers a moderate dividend yield of around 2.35%.

YUMC has increased its dividend payout four times over the past five years, reflecting an annualized dividend growth rate of 20.44%. The payout ratio of 38% indicates that the company is paying less than its income, which is sustainable over the long term. This also reflects that SPG is keeping funds for better investment opportunities. YUMC has returned $353 million to shareholders through dividends and another $1.14 billion through share repurchases in 2025.

The company plans to repurchase shares worth of $460 million in the first half of 2026. The program is part of the broader plan to return $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2026.

In 2025, YUMC announced plans to return approximately $900 million annually to shareholders, increasing to over $1 billion in 2027 and 2028. The company had $51 million in long-term debt as of December 2025-end.

YUMC’s shareholder yield remains impressive, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking a combination of income and capital appreciation while benefiting from disciplined capital allocation.

YUMC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and a Zacks VGM Score of C, implying moderate upside potential for the stock.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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