Horizon Oil Secures Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

Horizon Oil Limited (AU:HZN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Horizon Oil Limited has announced the successful passing of several resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with a significant majority of votes in favor. Key resolutions included the approval of remuneration and performance rights for key executives. These results reflect strong shareholder support and confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
For further insights into AU:HZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
- ‘Don’t Dive in Just Yet,’ Says RBC About Lucid Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.