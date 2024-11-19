Horizon Oil Secures Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

Horizon Oil Limited (AU:HZN) has released an update.

Horizon Oil Limited has announced the successful passing of several resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with a significant majority of votes in favor. Key resolutions included the approval of remuneration and performance rights for key executives. These results reflect strong shareholder support and confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

