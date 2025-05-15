Horizon Aircraft Achieves Milestone with Cavorite X7 eVTOL’s Stable Transition Using Innovative Fan-in-Wing Design

Horizon Aircraft's Cavorite X7 eVTOL successfully completes stable wing transition, pioneering a novel fan-in-wing design for hybrid aircraft.

Horizon Aircraft has announced a significant milestone for its Cavorite X7 eVTOL aircraft, becoming the first in the world to successfully achieve a stable transition using its innovative fan-in-wing design. This achievement, highlighted by CEO Brandon Robinson, signals Horizon's commitment to safe and efficient aviation technology, avoiding the complexities of traditional multi-copter designs. With projected speeds of up to 250 mph and a range exceeding 500 miles, the hybrid electric Cavorite X7 is positioned to disrupt the Regional Air Mobility market. Horizon aims to finalize testing and certification of the aircraft while preparing for production to meet anticipated demand from various sectors.

Horizon Aircraft's Cavorite X7 becomes the first aircraft globally to achieve a stable transition using its novel fan-in-wing design, marking a significant technological milestone in the eVTOL sector.

The company is set to join an exclusive group of aviation firms that have accomplished full wing transition, highlighting its competitive edge and innovative capabilities.

The Cavorite X7 features projected speeds of up to 250 mph and ranges exceeding 500 miles, positioning it as a potentially disruptive force in the emerging Regional Air Mobility market.

The aircraft's design focuses on safety and operational efficiency, with multiple redundancy layers, differentiating it from competitors who face challenges in the transition phase of flight.

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements that carry significant risks and uncertainties, indicating potential challenges the company may face in meeting its targets.

There is a mention of the risk that Horizon may need to raise additional capital to execute its business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all.

The lack of useful financial information for accurately estimating future capital expenditures and revenue raises concerns about the company's financial transparency and stability.

What is the Cavorite X7 eVTOL?

The Cavorite X7 is a hybrid electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft developed by Horizon Aircraft.

What milestone has Horizon Aircraft achieved?

Horizon Aircraft has successfully completed a stable wing transition in its large-scale Cavorite X7 prototype, a significant technical achievement.

How does the fan-in-wing design benefit the Cavorite X7?

The fan-in-wing design enhances safety and stability during the transition phase of flight, reducing mechanical complexity.

What operational capabilities does the Cavorite X7 offer?

The Cavorite X7 can achieve speeds up to 250 mph and operational ranges exceeding 500 miles with fuel reserves.

Who are the target customers for Horizon Aircraft's Cavorite X7?

Target customers include regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers looking for innovative air mobility solutions.

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft, an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of one of the world’s first hybrid eVTOL aircraft, announces that it has





achieved full wing transition





of its large-scale prototype aircraft.





“Today we join a very small group of companies worldwide that have achieved this critical technical milestone,” said Brandon Robinson, CEO and co-founder of Horizon Aircraft. “From the beginning, we have focused on innovations that make the most operational sense with the best available technology. We are looking forward to proving this next on our full-scale, piloted technical demonstrator that is currently under construction.”





“This incredible achievement validates our unique and robust approach to the transition phase of flight,” said Brian Robinson, Chief Engineer and co-founder. “In our aircraft, the transition phase was designed from the beginning to be a non-event, as there are no complicated multi-copter rotating nacelles or heavy tilt-wing mechanisms, and we have multiple layers of redundancy. The result is an extremely safe and stable transition, a vital part of eVTOL operations, and an area in which many of our competitors have faced serious challenges.”





Horizon Aircraft’s patented fan-in-wing technology is based on proven technology that leverages the advantages of modern electric motors and batteries to create a next-generation eVTOL system that enables a simpler, safer, and more efficient way to fly. With projected enroute speeds up to 250 mph and operational ranges over 500 miles with fuel reserves, the hybrid electric Cavorite X7 aims to be a disruptive force in the emerging Regional Air Mobility (RAM) market.





About Horizon Aircraft







Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world’s first hybrid eVTOL that is to be able to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft’s unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon intends to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL and then scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.





The information in this press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “aim,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) changes in the markets in which Horizon competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (ii) the risk that Horizon will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (iii) the ability of the parties to recognize the benefits of the business combination agreement and the business combination; (iv) the lack of useful financial information for an accurate estimate of future capital expenditures and future revenue; (v) statements regarding Horizon’s industry and market size; (vi) financial condition and performance of Horizon, including the anticipated benefits, the implied enterprise value, the expected financial impacts of the business combination, the financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, the products, the expected future performance and market opportunities of Horizon; (vii) Horizon’s ability to develop, certify, and manufacture an aircraft that meets its performance expectations; (viii) successful completion of testing and certification of Horizon’s Cavorite X7 eVTOL; (ix) the targeted future production of Horizon’s Cavorite X7 aircraft; and (x) those factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that will be described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Proxy Statement and other documents to be filed by New Horizon from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward- looking statements, and while Horizon may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Horizon does not give any assurance that Horizon will achieve its expectations.







